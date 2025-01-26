Body found in Carapo river in search for missing man

- File photo

Police suspect the body of a man found in the Carapo River on January 26, may be that of 31-year-old Ameer Dylan Hosein who was reported missing on January 18.

Newsday understands that searches by the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by commander Shamshudeen Ayube, along with family members, resulted in the discovery of the body.

The body was found around 2 pm.

Police said the body was found a short distance away from where the burnt remains of Hosein's vehicle were discovered on January 23. They said while they believe the body may be that of the missing Caroni man, an autopsy has to be done to confirm it's identity and cause of death.

On January 18, Hosein left his girlfriend’s home in Carapo return to his Frederick Settlement home but never made it back.He was driving an orange Nissan Almera.

After five days of searching, police found the burned remains of the car in some bushes off O'Meara Road South.