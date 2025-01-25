Wilding out in white at Xperience fete

Yung Bredda performed his mega hit The Greatest Bend Over at Xperience Fete at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on January 25. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

THOUSANDS of fetegoers flocked the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on January 25 for one of south Trinidad's biggest fetes – Xperience.

With the theme The Trident, the fete featured performances from some of the biggest names in soca, including but not limited to Patrice Roberts, Nailah Blackman, Nadia Batson, Voice, Bunji Garlin, Neil Iwer George, Skinny Fabulous and 2024 Road March winner Mical Teja.

Yung Bredda was a crowd favourite as fans sang along to his mega hit The Greatest Bend Over.

The self-proclaimed Queen of Freaks, Lady Lava also entralled fans with her hit song Ring Finger.

Chutney stars GI, Raymond Ramnarine and Ravi B also performed at the event.

The event started at 3am and patrons were asked to wear white.

It was hosted by a quartet of MCs – DJ Ana, Jerome "Rome" Precilla, Ancil "Blaze" Isaac Jr and Whitney Husbands.

Newsday photographer Jeff K Mayers attended the event and captured these images.

