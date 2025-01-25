News
Wilding out in white at Xperience fete
Newsday Reporter
3 Hrs Ago
Yung Bredda performed his mega hit The Greatest Bend Over at Xperience Fete at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on January 25. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
THOUSANDS of fetegoers flocked the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on January 25 for one of south Trinidad's biggest fetes – Xperience.
With the theme The Trident, the fete featured performances from some of the biggest names in soca, including but not limited to Patrice Roberts, Nailah Blackman, Nadia Batson, Voice, Bunji Garlin, Neil Iwer George, Skinny Fabulous and 2024 Road March winner Mical Teja.
Yung Bredda was a crowd favourite as fans sang along to his mega hit The Greatest Bend Over.
The self-proclaimed Queen of Freaks, Lady Lava also entralled fans with her hit song Ring Finger.
Chutney stars GI, Raymond Ramnarine and Ravi B also performed at the event.
The event started at 3am and patrons were asked to wear white.
It was hosted by a quartet of MCs – DJ Ana, Jerome "Rome" Precilla, Ancil "Blaze" Isaac Jr and Whitney Husbands.
Newsday photographer Jeff K Mayers attended the event and captured these images.
Attendees enjoyed themselves at Xperience Fete at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on January 25. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Bunji Garlin performs at Xperience Fete at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on January 25. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Iwer George performed at Xperience Fete at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on January 25. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
The water lord Neil Iwer George had fans in a frenzy at the Xperience Fete at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on January 25. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Chutney sensation Raymond Ramnarine also performed at Xperience Fete at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on January 25. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Nadia Batson performs at the Xperience Fete at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on January 25. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Nadia Batson was full of energy as she performed at the Xperience Fete at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on January 25. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Lady Lava performs at the Xperience Fete at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on January 25. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Officers patrol backstage at the Xperience Fete. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Nailah Blackman performs with Skinny Fabulous at the Xperience Fete at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on January 25. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Skinny Fabulous performs at the Xperience Fete at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on January 25. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Yung Bredda performs at Xperience Fete at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on January 25. -Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Viqueen Fay-Ann Lyons performs with her husband, Bunji Garlin, during their set at Xperience Fete, held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on January 25. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Attendees revel in the vibrant atmosphere of Xperience Fete at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on January 25. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Partygoers had a time at Xperience Fete at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on January 25. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Attendees revel in the vibrant atmosphere of Xperience Fete at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on January 25. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Fetegoers flocked the Brian Lara stadium for Xperience Fete at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on January 25. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
People came out in their numbers to experience south's biggest fete, Xperience. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Xperience Fete saw thousands of attendees who danced and sang along to performances from some of the biggest names in soca, including but not limited to Bunji Garlin, Nailah Blackman and Patrice Roberts. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
