Rowley: PNM boasts of racial unity as it celebrates 69th anniversary

Prime Minister Dr Rowley addresses party faithful at the PNM's 69th anniversary celebrations at NAPA, in Port of Spain on January 25. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

People’s National Movement (PNM) political leader and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says, that over the decades, his party has always played a role in engendering, supporting and defending interracial solidarity in TT.

Speaking at the celebration of the party’s 69th anniversary at the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain on January 25, he urged party members not to get “tie-up” with people trying to divide the party or questioning the choice of Energy Minister and PNM chairman Stuart Young to take his place as PM.

He dismissed such talks saying his first experience with a Chinese person was the first governor-general of the country, the late Sir Solomon Hochoy. He questioned why the Opposition and others were showing so much concern for PNM business and that there would be “a Chinee PM.”

“When you see the PNM caucus vote Stuart Young to lead the PNM in the Parliament as PM, get the hell out of our business!

“And don't you believe that you can incite PNM members about who is our leader and the shade of his skin, because it is the same PNM members who, before that, voted him as chairman of the People's National Movement?”

>

Rowley mentioned several policies and programmes the PNM administrations brought about that still benefited citizens of TT in the fields of healthcare and education, energy, as well as infrastructure.

He said the projects succeeded despite opposition from the United National Congress (UNC).

He gave examples of the UNC trying to sabotage PNM's efforts to improve TT’s situation like getting ferries for the seabridge and the Sandals hotel that was proposed for Tobago. He said the opposition opposed both and actively worked to derail those plans.

“Instead of supporting us in such difficult circumstances, all we get from them is an attempt to celebrate where it appears as though we may not have succeeded.”

He also claimed the Opposition “embarrassed the country” by “pandering” to someone else’s politics in another country in the hopes of “getting along” with other world leaders, in reference to Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar's January 20 statement in praise of US President Donald Trump and criticism of the former President Joe Biden's administration.

Meanwhile, he said all PNM prime ministers stood for the principles of non-interference and non-intervention.

He said when TT wanted to work with Venezuela, it went to the UN for guidance, support and protection. And the PNM government dealt with the government of Venezuela, not any individual or political party.

Rowley also noted criminal gangs were a challenge to his government as the gangs were making people’s lives “a living hell.” He said gangs had always been present in the country, dating back to the early steelpan days, but things have gotten worse as the weapons gangs now had access to got more efficient at killing.

>

He repeated that engagement with youths had to start at home and encourage families to teach their children respect for themselves and others.

He also said today’s criminals were laughing at officers of law enforcement agencies and civilians and said police productivity had to improve.

In addition, Young and the PNM general secretary addressed the crowd before 14 people received the Dr Eric Williams medal of honour.