Priest beaten, robbed of car in Sangre Grande

Fr Maurice White during a recent sermon. - Photo courtesy Catholic News

A priest was beaten and robbed of his car in Sangre Grande by three carjackers on January 25.

Police managed to track down the bandits and recovered the car in Freeport.

The Archdiocese of Port of Spain says it was deeply saddened by the news of RC priest Fr Maurice White's robbery.

White is assigned to St Francis RC Church, Sangre Grande.

In a media release, it was said White was injured during the robbery, which took place early on January 25, at Vega de Oropuche, Sangre Grande.

The release says he is in stable condition and is receiving treatment.

It clarified White had not been shot, during the incident.

The statement concluded by asking, "For your prayers for his recovery and for all involved. Let us remain united in faith, trusting in God’s healing and peace in our nation."

The suspects are assisting police in their investigations.