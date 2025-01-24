Where is my water WASA?

WASA CEO Keithroy Halliday - Photo by Visual Styles

THE EDITOR: Icky and sticky! That is how I feel as I write.

It is seven days since residents of Mt Hope and surrounding areas, from St Joseph to the Aranguez Main Road, have had water in our pipes, due to some major technical malfunction at the Valsayn A booster station.

The water was supposed to be returned at 6 pm on Wednesday. It is 8.30 on Thursday at the time of writing and my pipes are as dry as the Sahara desert.

A call to WASA's 800-LEAK number revealed that the customer service representatives are as clueless as authority's customers.

The representatives have not been given any updates and they are unable to say when our water will be returned.

>

Could WASA's brand new CEO Keithroy Halliday or Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales please enquire as to what is happening in the organisation they oversee?

Could WASA have the courtesy to let its paying customers know when we will next have water in our taps?

Thank you.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope