SSCL Star of the Week: Alan Suchit gets St Benedict's off to flying start

St Benedict’s College cricketer Alan Suchit - Photo by Innis Francis

IT is that time of the year again, as Newsday highlights the performances in the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) premier division. Every Friday, a cricketer will be profiled as the Newsday SSCL star of the week. In round one, we already saw quality on show with two five-wicket hauls and a hat-trick. Ronaldo Smith of St Benedict’s College grabbed the hat-trick, but he just missed out on being selected as the star of the week as his teammate and captain Alan Suchit had a brilliant effort. He delivered with bat and ball to steer St Benedict’s to an opening round 44-run win over Fatima College on January 21.

The match was shortened to a 20-over contest due to rain. Suchit struck 52 to guide St Benedict’s to a competitive 141/8 in 20 overs batting first, then returned to snatch four wickets for 11 runs to restrict Fatima to 97 all out.

Suchit, Smith and the rest of the St Benedict’s players will try to earn another victory against fellow south team Presentation College San Fernando in round two on January 28.

Name: Alan Suchit

Form: Lower six

Bowling Style: Off spinner

Batting Style: Right-handed batsman

Residence: Barrackpore

Favourite Cricketer: Shai Hope

Star Performance: 52 and 4/11

How do you feel about your performance in round one? Was the four-wicket haul or the half-century more important to the team?

I think both were equally important because it was key wickets and I had to come in the middle (with the bat) to rotate the strike and hold up my end...I would not say one over the other. I think both were as equally (key).

What do you think of Smith’s bowling performance?

I gave him the ball and I told him finish off the game for me. I did not really expect it to end in that over (because) he had a next over to bowl, but he made me proud. It was well deserved from him too because he worked hard for it.

As captain, what improvement do you want to see from St Benedict’s?

I expect a little more from my batsmen, the top order...start the innings and give us a good start on top. With the bowlers just hold a good line...the bowling is good.

What is the strength of St Benedict’s?

The strength of our team is the bowling. It is not just the bowling, but I think the way we gel on the field as a team. The chemistry on the side is something very important to look at.

What do you like about wicketkeeper/batsman Shai Hope (West Indies One-Day International captain)?

To be honest, I like the way he bats. I keep as well (and) I like his game all round. I like he how in goes about his game.