Second-placed Central FC look to rebound vs Point Fortin Civic in the TTPFL

Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League outfit Central FC. Photo courtesy TTPFL -

The second-placed Central FC (15 points) will try to get back to winning ways in the 2024/25 TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) campaign when they meet the ninth-placed Point Fortin Civic (six points) when league action resumes at the Phase 2 La Horquetta recreation ground on January 24. The match will be the second in a double-header and will kick off at 7 pm.

On their last visit to the La Horquetta venue on January 17, the ten-man Central were stopped in their tracks when league leaders Defence Force (21 points) registered a comfortable 3-0 win.

Against a Civic team that has already lost five games to start the season, the "Couva Sharks" will be hoping to find back their killer bite in front of goal.

In the first game of the La Horquetta double-header from 5 pm, hosts Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (five points) will seek their second win in the campaign when they face fellow strugglers 1976 FC Phoenix (six points).

From 5 pm at the Arima Velodrome on January 25, the cellar-placed Eagles FC (three points) will go after a second straight win when they play the youthful San Juan Jabloteh (11 points) team which jumped to fifth spot with their exciting 4-3 victory against Rangers in their previous fixture.

Eagles started the season with six straight losses, but they opened up their account with a 4-2 win over Prisons FC on January 18.

In the second game in Arima at 7 pm, Defence Force will once again put their winning run to the test when they meet the seventh-placed Club Sando (nine points).

The Densill Theobald-coached Army/Coast Guard combination have already opened up a six-point lead at the league's summit and their nearest challengers will hope Club Sando can put their seven-game streak to a halt.

At the St James Police Barracks on January 26, reigning champs AC PoS (15 points) will aim to get into the top two when they face the eighth-placed Prisons from 5 pm.

From 7 pm in St James, last season's runners-up Miscellaneous Police (ten points) will look to bounce back from their loss to AC PoS in their previous match when they entertain the fourth-placed Caledonia AIA (13 points).

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Defence Force FC*7*7*0*0*31*9*22*21

Central FC*7*5*0*2*16*9*7*15

AC PoS*7*5*0*2*16*10*6*15

Caledonia*7*4*1*2*11*13*-2*13

Jabloteh*7*3*2*2*17*15*2*11

Police FC*7*3*1*3*20*12*8*10

Club Sando*7*2*3*2*14*8*6*9

Prisons FC*7*1*3*3*9*14*-5*6

Point Fortin Civic*7*2*0*5*8*13*-5*6

1976 FC Phoenix*7*2*0*5*10*19*-9*6

La Horquetta Rangers*7*1*2*4*10*16*-6*5

Eagles FC*7*1*0*6*7*31*-24*3