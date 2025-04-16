Army stay unbeaten in TTPFL tier two, beat Club Sando 4-2

In this file photo, Defence Force midfielder Phillip Tinto celebrates after scoring in a TT Premier Football League tier two game. - Photo courtesy Defence Force

Defence Force (31 points) maintained their unbeaten record in the TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier two season when they earned a 4-2 comeback win against Club Sando at the Balmain recreation ground on April 12.

With their tenth win from 11 matches, Defence Force consolidated their 13-point lead in group two of the TTPFL’s second tier. Chad Awong opened the scoring for Sando in the 14th minute, but the Army/Coast Guard combination responded and jumped out to a 2-1 lead by the 26th minute after goals from Dwight Quintero and Fatima College standout Caden Trestrail. In the end-to-end game, Club Sando got an equaliser before halftime as Jarelle Sutherland found the back of the net in the 31st minute.

In the second half, Defence Force got decisive goals, though, as defender Rodell Elcock scored in the 72nd minute, before central midfielder Phillip Tinto sealed the game in stoppage-time with a well-placed free kick.

Group two’s second-placed team Union Hall United (18 points) also registered a victory as they whipped AIA Eagles 4-1. Shakeem Cooper, Kaielle Elliott, Kevin Seales and Kyle Sylvester were on target for Union Hall.

MIC Matura ReUnited (17 points) moved up to third spot in group two as they defeated Petit Valley/Diego Martin United 2-0 thanks to second-half goals from Jehrell Ignatius and Kerin Vincent.

Central Soccer World (17 points) dropped to fourth as they were held to a 1-1 draw by seventh-placed San Fernando Giants.

Elsewhere, Guaya United blanked Evolution FC 3-0 as Kheelon Mitchell bagged a first-half brace.

In group one play, defending tier two champions Harlem Strikers (11 points) defeated Prisons Ignite 2-0, with Ugochukwu Otuonye and Shakiyl Phillip scoring in the first half. The second-placed Police (20 points) and the fourth-placed UTT (18 points) played to a goalless draw, while group one leaders Malabar Youngstars (23 points) were held to a 1-1 draw by the third-placed Queen’s Park Cricket Club (18 points).

The Parkites took the lead in only the second minute when former Defence Force striker Josimar Belgrave found the net. However, Malabar equalised on the hour-mark when attacker Ronaldo Boyce got on the scoresheet. In stoppage time, QPCC were denied full points when playmaker Sean De Silva had an effort stopped by the Malabar goalkeeper.