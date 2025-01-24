Murdered man's mom seeking answers

GUNNED DOWN: Kereem Williams. -

The mother of 27-year-old Kereem Williams, who was gunned down on January 22, is seeking answers over his killing although she suspects this to be a tragic case of mistaken identity.

"I am looking for answers like everyone else. It is hard to know that your child is working, and then he gets shot, and you do not know why," Melisa Williams said.

"My number one thought is that it was a case of mistaken identity. When he is working, his ras and head are covered (hiding his face). There is no other way to think. We do not know who did this and why."

Kereem lived in Penal with his wife and her four children, whom he considered his own.

He operated a lawn-care business and was cutting grass at a construction site on Mahogany Drive in Pleasantville when he was killed around noon on January 22.

Reports are a silver Aqua car pulled up nearby and a masked gunman got out and opened fire, hitting Williams several times. Williams was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On January 23, at the family's home on Perforce Road in Gasparillo, Williams' mother recalled getting a call that "something happened to him," and she went to the site.

The mother of three added that her cellphone kept ringing, and when she reached the site, two police officers told her that her son was shot and suggested she head to the hospital.

As she sat next to her daughter during the interview, Williams described Kereem as being spiritually inclined, a baptised member of the Spiritual Baptists faith and a hard worker who loved his family.

"He had an infectious smile. He loved the Lord," she said. "It is unfortunate that they took his life just like that. I need answers because this is hard."

Reflecting on their last moments together, Williams said she watched a movie with him over the weekend.

"He spent Saturday with me, and said, 'Queen, this is the best Saturday in the longest while.' We watched a movie together. I will cherish that happy memory. It is a hard pill to swallow," Williams said.

"When he was younger, he limed a lot, but when he was saved (baptised) that part of his life was over."

Speaking about crime nationwide, Williams said many victims are young people.

"A lot of young people are losing their lives senselessly for no reason. It is difficult for parents who know they raised good children," the grieving mother said.

Yes, some children make mistakes, she said, and may go differently from what their parents taught them, but not all do that. "I hope we get justice."

The police do not have a motive and no arrest has been made. Southern Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) officers are investigating.