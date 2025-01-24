Karishma Ramharack spins Windies women to ODI series win vs Bangladesh

Give thanks: Karishma Ramharack points to the heavens after taking a wicket against Bangladesh in the second ODI of their three-match series at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on January 21. Photo courtesy CWI Media. -

Trinidad and Tobago off-spinner Karishma Ramharack (four for 12) achieved career-best figures for the second consecutive game as the West Indies women hammered Bangladesh by eight wickets in their third and final One-Day International (ODI) at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on January 24 to seal a 2-1 series victory.

Batting first, Bangladesh were bowled out for a paltry score of 118 from 43.5 overs, with the Windies women getting to 122 for two in the 28th over to get the comfortable series-clinching victory.

Fresh from her bowling return of four for 33 in the second ODI on January 21, Ramharack again flirted with a five-wicket haul as she wrapped up the Bangladesh lower order with a pair of double-strikes in the 36th and 44th overs.

Sharmin Akhter top scored for Bangladesh with 37 off 58 balls and shared in a 62-run stand for the second wicket with opener Fargana Hoque who made 22. Once positioned at 68 for one in the 20th over, the visitors had an almighty collapse as they lost their last nine wickets for just 50 runs.

Left-arm spinner Zaida James had figures of two for 15, with three other bowlers getting a wicket apiece.

>

West Indies got a 45-run opening partnership between skipper Hayley Matthews (22) and Qiana Joseph (39), who also put on 28 with vice-captain Shemaine Campbelle before offering a return catch to Marufa Akter in the 21st over.

There was to be no slip-ups for the hosts, though, as swashbuckling allrounder Deandra Dottin (33 not out off 19) then clouted two sixes and four fours in an unbeaten 49-run stand with Campbelle to take the regional women over the line in style. Campbelle was more patient in her approach and made 25 off 47 with two fours.

Ramharack copped both the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards.

The teams will commence a three-match T20 series in St Kitts from 6 pm on January 27.

Summarised Scores:

BANGLADESH WOMEN: 118 from 43.5 overs (Sharmin Akhter 37, Sobhana Mostary 25, Fargana Hoque 22; Karishma Ramharack 4/12, Zaida James 2/15) vs WEST INDIES WOMEN: 122/2 from 27.3 overs (Qiana Joseph 39, Deandra Dottin 33 not out, Shemaine Campbelle 25 not out; Nahida Akter 1/25). West Indies won by eight wickets