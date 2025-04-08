Trinidad and Tobago netballers open with win at Jean Pierre tourney

The Trinidad and Tobago Girls U16 netball team. - Jeff K. Mayers

Trinidad and Tobago made a winning start at the 21st Jean Pierre Caribbean Youth Netball Tournament 2025 with a victory over Grenada at the Sir Garfield Sobers Sports Complex in Barbados on April 7.

TT won comfortably 30-19 in their opener and will now prepare for their next match against Antigua and Barbuda on April 8 at 7.15 pm.

TT led from start to finish, leading 7-3 after the first quarter, 16-10 at halftime and 21-14 after three quarters.

The strongest quarters for TT on the attacking end were the second and fourth, scoring nine goals in each.

The starting goal shooter for TT was Makayla Grant, while the goal attack was Tenicia Goodridge. On the defensive end, goalkeeper Nefertiti Barrington tried to keep the Grenada goal shooters quiet.

The Under-16 tournament, featuring teams from around the region, will end on April 12.