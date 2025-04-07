TT U17 coach laments lack of practice games before qualifiers

Diem Sealy stabs home the ball from close range against Honduras in the Concacaf Women's U17 Qualifier, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, April 5. - TTFA

Trinidad and Tobago's under-17 women's football team coach Ayana Russell has made the call for more practice matches and exposure for the national youth teams after TT lost their third and final game in the 2025 Under-17 World Cup qualifiers at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, on April 5.

A stoppage-time goal from Allanys Santos saw TT falling to a 2-1 defeat to Honduras as they finished at the bottom of group C with zero points and a goal differential of -8.

In their first game, TT lost 3-0 to group winners US, before being whipped 4-0 by El Salvador in their second game.

"Out of the tournament, we definitely need more games. We never got a practice before the test. So their first real test was the US," Russell said at the post-match briefing, when asked about how the team can be strengthened going forward.

"It's just a matter of giving them the best chance. We could practice how much we can, but we just need to play a little bit more, especially against these teams. That's the only way we could improve."

Playing against Honduras who defeated them 1-0 in the first round of qualifying in January, TT fell behind after just three minutes when Alexandra Merriam converted a penalty.

Playing for pride, the host nation got their lone goal of the final round when attacker Diem Sealy scored a scrappy goal from point-blank range in first-half stoppage-time after the visitors failed to clear the ball.

TT star player Orielle Martin danced her way into the box and saw her cross ricochet off a defender and onto the post. And when Honduras' Ilsy Sevilla took a heavy touch in the six-yard box, Sealy pounced and banged a right-footed shot past the goalkeeper.

Russell said she saw improvements from her team as the final round progressed.

"I've seen them grow from high performance and moving up the ranks. The brightest thing has been the growth and chemistry I've seen every day in them, individually and as a team. That's very encouraging as a coach," she said.

"In terms of measurement, especially in terms of team selection from the technical, tactical and fitness perspective. In terms of the measurement we set throughout the campaign, I've seen improvements all along."

In a game where Honduras rattled off 13 shots to TT's six, the teams appeared to be heading for a share of the spoils as second-half stoppage time approached.

However, in the first minute of stoppage time, Honduras grabbed a winner when TT goalkeeper Zaira Aimey misjudged a looping long-range effort from Santos, after referee Dilia Bradley resumed play with a drop ball on the right sideline. Santos sent a speculative shot into TT's six-yard box, with a back-pedalling Aimey forced to tip onto the bar before the ball cruelly trickled over the line, despite the best efforts of the goalie and retreating defender Mikaela Yearwood.

Santos' strike gave Honduras their first win of the final round and saw them finishing the group on four points.

In the earlier contest, US booked their spot in the World Cup when they hammered El Salvador 7-0 to finish the group on a perfect nine points. El Salvador ended the final round with four points and will miss out on qualifying for the World Cup as the best second-placed team.

On April 5, Mexico secured their World Cup spot when they hammered Haiti 12-0 in Toluca to end as group A winners.