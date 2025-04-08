Jabloteh spank Police, jump to third in TTPFL

Elijah Seechan of San Juan Jabloteh takes on Club Sando FC defender Josiah Cooper, during their TTPFL match, at Phase 2, La Horquetta Recreational Ground, in February. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THREE second-half goals handed San Juan Jabloteh a 4-1 victory over Police FC, to propel the youthful unit back into the top three in the TT Premier Football League at the Arima Velodrome on April 6.

It was the second match of a doubleheader played at the venue. Elijah Seechan opened the scoring in the 21st minute from the penalty spot, before Kadeem Hutchinson equalised in the 37th minute for Police. At halftime the teams were level 1-1.

Seechan showed his composure from the spot again, as he put Jabloteh back in front with a 58th-minute penalty to notch his tenth goal of the season. In the 68th minute, Jabloteh got a two-goal cushion as Police's Elijah Belgrave could only put the ball into his own net.

Teenager Derrel Garcia continued to show his potential in senior football as the St Benedict's College student rounded off the scoring with an 81st-minute strike. It was his seventh goal of the campaign.

Jabloteh now have 27 points, just one point behind second-placed MIC Central FC Reboot. Defence Force are first with 42 points, having earned 14 wins in as many matches.

The first match of the doubleheader between ninth-placed FC Phoenix and tenth-placed Prison Service FC was expected to be a closely fought contest. However, one goal apiece from Levin Caballero, Jeremiah Vidale and Rhondel Gibson gave Prison a 3-0 win.

Caballero opened the scoring in the 11th minute and Vidale gave Prison a 2-0 lead at halftime with a 30th-minute item. Gibson made it 3-0 in the 69th minute. Despite the win, Prison remained in tenth position, but are now just one point behind Phoenix.

Standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Defence Force FC*14*14*0*0*58*13*45*42

Central FC*14*9*1*4*37*26*11*28

Jabloteh*14*8*3*3*34*22*12*27

AC PoS*14*7*5*2*29*15*14*26

Police FC*14*7*2*5*39*26*13*23

Caledonia*14*6*3*5*24*28*-4*21

Club Sando*14*5*4*5*21*16*5*19

La Horquetta Rangers*14*3*5*6*23*26*-3*14

1976 FC Phoenix*14*3*4*7*19*29*-10*13

Prisons FC*14*3*3*8*18*26*-8*12

Point Fortin Civic*14*2*1*11*13*36*-23*7

Eagles FC*14*1*1*12*10*62*-52*4