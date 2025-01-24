Flamingos beat champs Masqueraders; set up rematch of 2023 TTCB U-23 final

Leonardo Julien -

CENTRAL/South West Flamingos will have their chance for revenge over defending champions North/Tobago Masqueraders when the 2025 TT Cricket Board (TTCB) Under-23 50-over Cup concludes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) in Tarouba on January 26.

At Gilbert Park in California on January 24, the Flamingos beat the Masqueraders by four wickets to set up another meeting with the latter in the final after the teams finished round-robin play atop the four-team group on six points apiece.

Batting first, the Masqueraders made 243 for eight, with Kyle Ramdoo (73 off 123 balls) and Gerard Chin (60 off 86) setting the tone with their 115-run partnership for the third wicket. Chadeon Raymond chipped in with 36 not out, while spinner Ryan Bandoo took figures of three for 54.

With the Masqueraders having two wins under their belt before the clash, it was a must-win affair for the Flamingos, who got a top score of 87 from opening batsman Aaron Bankay as they got to 244 for six with three overs to spare.

Bankay and Kyle Balraj (40 off 28) shared in a 52-run opening stand off 41 balls, with the former then adding 90 for the second wicket with Narad Kyle Kissoondath (31).

The Flamingos had a slip as they lost four wickets for just 60 runs, but Ramesh Maharaj (26) and Mikeal Sinanan (20 not out) played cameos to guide them into the final.

Raymond capped a solid allround performance with figures of two for 39.

At the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, East/North East Scarlet Ibis were battling to make the top two and they got a comprehensive five-wicket win over South/South East Hummingbirds who were dealt a third straight loss.

In the end, though, Scarlet Ibis' net run rate wasn't good enough for them to advance although they also accumulated six points.

Batting first, Hummingbirds were in big trouble at 78 for six at one stage. Opening batsman and skipper Tariq Mohammed (61 off 59) was the mainstay in the top order, and his half-century helped his team to a modest 201 before they were bowled out in the 46th over.

Leg-spinner Sameer Ali led the Scarlet Ibis attack with four for 47, with Aravinda Singh and Shazard Mohammed taking two wickets apiece.

In response, Scarlet Ibis were ruthless in their batting display as they raced to 205 for five with 21 overs to spare. Opening batsman and former West Indies Under-19 player Leonardo Julien led the way with a rapid 64 off 29, with skipper Sion Hackett (63 not out off 31) and Giovanni Ramdeen (51 not out off 67) sealing the deal with an unbeaten 93-run partnership off just 62 balls for the sixth wicket.

Scarlet Ibis seemed to be in a spot of bother when they slipped to 112 for five after Isaiah Gomez (three for 55) dismissed Christian Mangra (four), but Hackett and Ramdeen steered them home safely.

The January 26 final between the Flamingos and Masqueraders will bowl off at 9.30 am.

Summarised Scores:

SOUTH/SOUTH EAST HUMMINGBIRDS: 201 from 45.1 overs (Tariq Mohammed 61, Jacen Agard 32, Matthew Cooper 30; Sameer Ali 4/47, Aravinda Singh 2/20) vs EAST/NORTH EAST SCARLET IBIS: 205/5 from 29 overs (Leonardo Julien 64, Sion Hackett 63 not out, Giovanni Ramdeen 51 not out; Isaiah Gomez 3/55, J Agard 2/24). Scarlet Ibis won by five wickets.

NORTH/TOBAGO MASQUERADERS: 243/8 from 50 overs (Kyle Ramdoo 73, Gerard Chin 60, Chadeon Raymond 36; Ryan Bandoo 3/54, Ronillster Perreira 2/26) vs CENTRAL/SOUTH WEST FLAMINGOS: 244/6 from 47 overs (Aaron Bankay 87, Kyle Balraj 40, Narad Kissoondath 31; Eric Garcia 3/50, C Raymond 2/39). Flamingos won by four wickets.