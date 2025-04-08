Coach Deitz: WI women ready to execute at World Cup qualifiers

WI women's coach Shane Deitz -

WEST INDIES women's head coach Shane Deitz said his players have prepared well and now they're ready to start their campaign at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's Cricket World Cup qualifiers in Lahore, Pakistan from April 9-19.

From 12:30 am TT time on April 9, the Windies women will begin the qualifiers when they face Scotland at the LCCA Stadium. In the round-robin qualifiers, the West Indies women will also play Bangladesh, Ireland, Thailand and hosts Pakistan. At the end of the qualifiers, the top two teams will join Australia, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, South Africa and hosts India in the World Cup which will be held later this year.

"We've had pretty good preparation. Results were important, but I think what was really important about this is that we had three games in six days in extreme heat managing workloads," Deitz told Cricket West Indies media on April 8. "Giving everyone an opportunity was probably the number one goal and everyone has had a good time in the middle with bat and ball."

In their final warm-up match on April 7, the Windies were defeated by five wickets by Pakistan after scoring a modest 188 for eight in their 50 overs.

Deitz said there are no major injury concerns and is happy with what he has seen from players.

>

"We've played really good cricket and we've got used to the conditions a bit which is important. It's always good to win and we've had a couple of really convincing wins," Deitz said.

"We wanted to learn about the conditions and obviously the opposition and what they're going to bring. We played three opposition teams we're going to play in the first three games in our practice games."

West Indies' second match will be against Ireland at the Gaddafi Stadium on April 11, while they will play Pakistan on April 14. The regional team, which is led by Hayley Matthews, will conclude the qualifiers with matches against Bangladesh and Thailand on April 17 and 19 respectively.

"We don't play those teams a lot in our schedule so it's good to see there a few new faces in each team. It was good to get a look at them..and getting tactics for those players," the Windies coach said.

"Hopefully, we could execute those tactics on the day and I'm really confident that if we do that, we can have a lot of success at this tournament."