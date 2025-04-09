NLCL seeks TTFA exoneration letter, Edwards says suspension lifted, not under review

TT Football Association president Kieron Edwards. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado/ File photo

The Next Level Consulting Ltd (NLCL) Community Cup said it is actively seeking a letter of exoneration from the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) as it eyes the launch of a nationwide under-23 football tournament.

In a media release, NLCL said it is expected to have a meeting with TTFA in April, “to discuss a way forward,” after the NLCL was handed a three-month (November 2024-February 2025) provisional suspension by TTFA’s safeguarding unit.

The suspension stemmed from an allegation by the TTFA of NLCL's "failure to co-operate" into an investigation that a coach of one of the teams in a past NLCL tournament was allegedly involved in the abuse of a player.

NLCL say it has paused its 2025 tournaments as it continues to deny it ever ran afoul of the association’s safeguarding rules and regulations.

An NLCL statement on April 4 said it is “expected to meet with the TTFA ethics committee during the period of the provisional suspension, to ensure that important body was able to review the relevant information and pronounce its innocence...

>

“Unfortunately, that ethics committee meeting never materialised for reasons unknown to the NLCL committee.”

The statement added that a letter of exoneration from the TTFA is essential for its resumption of fund-raising activities since it is part of a registered non-profit charitable organisation.

“Ethically, the NLCL committee is prepared to resume operations once fair and natural justice is provided for by the TTFA.”

But in an interview with Newsday on April 8, TTFA president Kieron Edwards said he was unaware of any meeting to discuss a letter of exoneration.

"I do not know anything about any letter of exoneration," he said.

Asked whether NLCL's suspension was under review by the TTFA, Edwards said, "The suspension is lifted. They are free to operate at this moment...They are not suspended any more, there is no review."

Despite the temporary pause of its competitions, NLCL said it continues to receive inquiries from youth academies about when tournaments would resume.

NLCL said it has already provided a proposal to the TTFA for hosting a nationwide U23 tournament. NLCL said this initiative was "part of the organisation’s strategic plan to aid in much needed community-based youth development programmes in urban, suburban and rural areas.”

NLCL said it is prepared to start this tournament in late April/early May, once granted TTFA approval.

>

The NLCL Community Cup tournament series is currently run under the auspices of the registered non-profit charitable organisation, Next Level Foundation.

NLCL tournament chairperson Germaine Jordan said organisers are “super passionate” about youth and football and aim to continuously invest in tournaments, as well as scouting combines and showcases.

“Proudly, two youngsters from our last showcase are currently in Brazil for a few months, and we expect to continue to provide strong platform opportunities in that vein,” Jordan said.

“We continue to believe the TTFA leadership collectively are willing to get this matter resolved finally so that we can kick-off the exciting and brand new U23 tournament together.”