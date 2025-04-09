Father-son combination repeats as winners at Ste Madeleine Golf Open

Ste Madeleine Golf Club president Saeid Mohammed, left, presents Chris Richards Jr with the Open championship crown after he retained his 2024 title. - Anygraaf Guest Account

The father-son combination of Chris Richards Sr and Jr retained their respective Ste Madeleine Golf Club Open pro and championship titles when action climaxed at the club’s headquarters in south Trinidad on April 4.

The elder Richards continued his dominance of the pro flight by scoring 238 across three days.

He was a cut above the eventual second place Dravid Bhim (238) and third placed Ronald Bishop (241), as Adam Montano (253) rounded off the top four finishers.

Richards’ son Chris Jr, also showed mettle after clawing back from a nervy start on day one, to regain control on day two and rally home to another championship title after day three.

Former champion Liam Bryden (220) improved his game to take second place while Richard Rampersad took home the best nett prize.

Former first flight champion Durance Williams (232) ensured he repeated his 2023 performance by outpacing Roger Williams (234) and the best nett player Christian Khan, to capture the crown.

In the second flight, TT Open champion Nandlal Ramlakhan (154) continued his 2025 success by topping the field. Baal Ramdhan (161) came second while Clinton Brewster won best nett.

And in the third flight, Shaheed Kondiah (167) overcame Ronald Harripersad (170) to take the title. Neal Edmund took the best nett prize.

A total of 60 players participated in this year’s Open as golfers gear up for a busy Easter golf season.