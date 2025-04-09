Schools basketball national champs tip off on April 10

Fatima College's under-17 basketball team, the north zone champions in the TT Schools Basketball Association's (TTSBA) 2025 season. Photo courtesy TTSBA -

STUDENTS from at least ten schools will vie for supremacy when the TT Schools Basketball Association (TTSBA) hosts its national championships from April 10-12 at the Southern Regional Indoor Sport Arena, Pleasantville.

There will be action in five categories as the under-15 and open female categories will be contested, alongside the under-15, under-17 and under-20 male categories.

The national championships will tip off from 10 am on April 10, when the girls’ under-15 semis are played. East zone winners Five Rivers Secondary will play South/Central zone winners Fyzabad Anglican Secondary, while North zone winners East Mucurapo Secondary will receive a bye through to the final as there is no Tobago representative in that age group.

The girls’ open semifinals will then follow at noon, with Fyzabad playing Mucurapo and Five Rivers playing Tobago champions Bishop’s High School. The boys’ under-15 semifinals will be the next thing on the agenda on the first day of the championships, with St Mary’s College playing the South/Central zone winners who are still be to determined. Tobago’s Bishop’s will play Holy Cross College in the other semi.

The boys’ under-17 semis are scheduled to tip off from 9 am on April 11, while the girls’ under-15 and open finals will be played.

Fatima College, who claimed two zonal titles, will play Signal Hill Secondary in the first under-17 semifinal, with the South/Central winners playing Trinity College East in the other semifinal.

Both the boys’ under-15 and under-17 South/Central finals are expected to be played on April 9. The championships will culminate on April 12 with the boys’ under-17 final and semifinals and final of the boys’ under-20 category.

In the boys’ under-20 final four, Fatima will play Presentation College San Fernando, while Trinity will play Bishop’s.