Freeport businesswoman charged with extortion, robbery

The Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. - File photo

A FREEPORT BUSINESSWOMAN was granted $750,000 bail when she appeared before a Master of the High Court on January 22, charged with extortion and robbery offences.

Sabrina Kalleecharran was charged with five counts of demanding money with menaces and one count of robbery.

She appeared before Master Ambrose Persad-Singh at the Chaguanas Masters' Court on January 22.

Kalleecharran was not called on to plead and was granted bail.

The conditions of her bail included reporting to a police station in the Central Division three days a week between 6 am and 6 pm.

She must also have no contact with the complainants directly or indirectly. She is to also live at her address until the completion of the matter, where a curfew from 6 pm to 6.15 am is in effect every day.

The sufficiency hearing date is set for September 23.

Police said the arrest and charges came from reports made by several members of the Freeport business community.

They said they were being extorted and allegedly being violently threatened.

Police said all reports were made through the Anti-Extortion Unit Hotline number, which was shared with members of the public.

As a result of the investigations, a significant extortion ring operating within the business community was uncovered.

It is alleged that a female business owner of the area had co-ordinated with a high-risk inmate of the Port of Spain prison, to supply personal details about the victims being extorted.

One suspect was arrested in connection with the matter and subsequently charged with the offences, by Cpl Philip and PCs Malchan and Bedasee.

The Anti-extortion Unit said it remains resolute in its pursuit of persons who are intent on extorting people or supporting individuals who carry out such acts.

Police said to continue using its hotline number: 797-3150.