What'sbehindsuddenshift byRowley?

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley -

THE EDITOR: Dr Rowley’s farewell to the media at Balisier House offers a striking contrast to the thunderous relationship he often shared with reporters during his tenure as Prime Minister.

While his recent address at this mixer may be one of his final addresses to the media and was marked by a tone of togetherness and nostalgia, it is impossible to overlook the glaring hypocrisy of the moment.

For years, Rowley gained a reputation for chastising and belittling media personnel during press conferences, often dismissing their questions as irrelevant or unworthy of his time.

The sudden shift in tone, now requesting not to be forgotten and paying tribute to media stalwarts, feels a bit disingenuous, considering the disdain he frequently displayed toward the very profession he now addresses with camaraderie.

This manner of conduct raises questions about whether his parting words were motivated by genuine appreciation or merely a calculated attempt to reshape his narrative as his retirement approaches.

The media play an essential role in holding leaders accountable, yet Rowley’s history of treating reporters with contempt undermined that vital role they play in our democracy.

His reluctance to engage constructively with challenging questions not only stifled dialogue, but also projected an image of a leader more concerned with control and power than with transparency.

As he bids farewell, one must question whether this appeal for remembrance comes from an acknowledgement of his past missteps or simply an attempt to soften his legacy with the hope that the reporters will paint him in a better light.

Regardless, Rowley’s tumultuous record with reporters serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining a respectful and co-operative relationship with the media, which is an essential pillar of any functioning democracy.

Dr NEIL GOSINE

UNC treasurer