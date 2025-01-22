Stock market game winners get awards from Paria

Regional winners of the Sustainable Stock Market Game with their prizes. -

Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd (Paria) hosted its eight flagship award ceremony of the Sustainable Stock Market Game (SSMG) to honours winners for their efforts.

Under the theme, Replicating Success: AI in Education and Financial Literacy for Sustainable Caricom Economic Transformation, Paria reaffirmed its commitment to building a brighter, more sustainable future for the region, a media release said.

As a foundational sponsor of the Sustainable Stock Market Game, Paria said it has empowered students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds by fostering equitable access to cutting-edge AI-driven tools.

This support has extended across secondary schools, universities, and WizdomCRM’s AI Tutor platform, driving a transformative ripple effect of innovation and educational excellence, the release said.

>

“In an evolving world, those who manage capital will shape the future,” Paria general manager Mushtaq Mohammed said in the release.

“If we do not invest in the technology of the future, we risk being left behind. By sponsoring initiatives like the SSMG, Paria is creating the knowledge base required to build the skills and capabilities students need to understand and manage capital flows, which will be our region’s competitive advantage.”

The SSMG provides students with a simulated US$25,000 to build and grow investment portfolios using real market data harnessing the power of artificial intelligence. This immersive experience has helped students develop technical skills, strategic thinking, and a deeper understanding of capital market management, the release said.

With sponsorship spanning multiple cycles, Paria has driven consistent growth and impact, it said.

Students who achieved notable milestones in Cycle 8 are:

• Daniel Martin of St Benedict’s College who placed second with an exceptional portfolio value of $155,161.72, achieving an 88 per cent of success rate in trades and showcasing disciplined trading strategies.

• Riad Mohammed from Marabella North Secondary School achieved significant improvement with a portfolio value of $38,234.79, reflecting the school’s transformation into the most-improved institution under Paria’s sponsorship.

Paria’s commitment has ensured equitable access to the programme, fostering inclusion and empowering students from schools like Marabella North Secondary, Fatima College, and La Romaine Secondary, the release said.

>

Country manager of WizdomCRM Charielle Plowden said in the release, “Paria continues to fuel the next generation of leaders by fostering strategic thinking and resilience. This initiative has grown into a Caricom inter-regional competition with the addition of Jamaica, further cementing its role in advancing financial literacy and economic transformation across the region.”

At the event Dr Patrick Antoine, CEO and technical director of the Caricom Private Sector Organisation (CPSO) Secretariat, emphasised the importance of initiatives like the SSMG in shaping Caricom’s future.

“Since the 1973 vision of a regional stock market, our region has awaited a groundswell of change. This Sustainable Stock Market Game is increasing appreciation and awareness as we work rapidly with the Caricom Heads of Government towards creating a regional stock market. WizdomCRM is central to this transformation, and CPSO remains committed to mobilising capital through private sector firms to support WizdomCRM’s rapid expansion and ensure students remain at the heart of this movement.”

By investing in programs like the SSMG, Paria Fuel Trading Company said it is breaking barriers to education and fostering innovation without borders. It said the knowledge and skills imparted to students will ensure a generation of leaders ready to drive economic transformation, making regional economic advancement not just a vision but a reality.