I AM Moruga celebrates with Moruga Games Reloaded 2025

Larry Graham, founder of the NGO I Am Moruga Foundation, in the back row, with other representatives and youths who participated in sporting initiatives. - Photo courtesy Larry Graham

Inspired by God and a West Indies Women’s cricket match featuring former captain/wicket-keeper Merissa Aguilleira and Britney Cooper, a fellow villager founded the NGO, I Am Moruga Foundation, in 2018.

The foundation aims to promote the growth of Moruga through education, welfare, sports and tourism.

Larry Graham of Marac Village, Moruga, recalled boasting to his peers about Aguilleira’s and Cooper’s roots in Moruga.

“They laughed, but as I was heading home, it kept playing in my mind: ‘I am Moruga.’

“If everyone could view themselves as representing Moruga in everything they do, it would be a positive thing for us.”

This idea sparked the foundation’s creation and this year it is hosting its third annual Moruga Games, which is set to take place on April 12.

Excitement is growing for the event, which will be held at the Moruga Multipurpose Youth and Sport Facility at Fifth Company Village.

The week-long celebration of sports, culture and community spirit launched off with a marathon on April 6, from from Penal Rock Road Junction to the Gran Chemin Fishing Facility.

Sports anchor James Sunders, originally from Moruga, serves as a brand ambassador for the games, and others will also be present, Graham confirmed.

This year’s Moruga Games Reloaded promises to be a groundbreaking event, with all ten communities coming together for a day of friendly competition, unity and celebration.

Graham gave “all praises to God” and the village representatives who stepped up to lead their communities.

“For many, it’s just a competition, but for the foundation, the games are designed to foster teamwork, build camaraderie, inspire leadership, and create opportunities for personal growth. The ultimate result is that Moruga wins,” Graham said.

“The games promise to be a day of fun, joy and peace, with plenty of giveaways.”

The event will feature a vibrant display of community pride, with each village representing a different colour like Penal Rock Road in orange, Bois Jean Jean in pink, Marac in red and Basse Terre in yellow.

The inaugural Moruga Games in 2018 saw just three villages participate, and the event almost faced setbacks due to heavy rainfall and the last-minute withdrawal of the main sponsor – the then MP.

Despite these challenges, Graham and his team pushed forward.

They used personal funds and received support from the National Gas Company (NGC) to ensure the event took place.

That year marked a turning point for the foundation which began fulfilling its mission to revitalise Moruga and environs through community initiatives.

Not long after the foundation was formed, it began to gain momentum with members repairing homes, promoting school competitions, and distributing hampers as far as Greenvale and St Helena in 2018, when the areas were devastated by flooding.

The Moruga Games returned in 2019, but the foundation was unable to host the event in 2020 due to the pandemic and financial constraints.

Additionally, the foundation currently lacks a permanent home.

Graham hopes to secure a permanent space and has set his sights on the old, abandoned courthouse, a stone’s throw away from the Moruga police station in Gran Chemin.

On behalf of the group, Graham appealed to the authorities to make this dream a reality.

The foundation envisions the space being used for storage, as well as for homework classes and extracurricular activities, among other purposes.

He said Moruga has a diverse talent pool, with people excelling in various professional fields.

Graham also shared that one of the foundation’s upcoming initiatives is Moruga Heritage Week, a special event designed to showcase the region’s rich history to the world.

“Moruga has played an integral role in shaping this country, from the arrival of explorer Christopher Columbus to the settlement of former Marines in various companies after the War of 1812.

“The rich folklore of the Warao Red Indians, as well as stories like Mother Cornhusk and Papa Neezar are part of Moruga’s heritage. Today, Moruga remains a beautiful, close-knit community with outlying villages that contribute to making it the wonderful place it is.”

Some other initiatives by the foundation include a cricket camp, a track and field summer camp, kiddies farm competitions and back-to-school drives.

