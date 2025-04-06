Encore Dance Theatre set to Bloom!

Members of the Encoré Dance Theatre in a promotional photo for Bloom! The Beginning.

THE Encore Dance Theatre’s first major production, Bloom! The Beginning, is much more than a dance concert.

It’s a celebration of the theatre’s accomplishments over the past three years, a tribute to the talent of its dancers and a testament to its commitment to cementing its place in Tobago’s cultural landscape.

“The Encore Dance Theatre needs to continue making a bold statement in the performing arts space, demonstrating our excellence,” founder and artistic director Tyrese Montano, 23, told Newsday on April 1.

He said the two-hour show, which takes place on April 13 at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, Tobago, from 7 pm, explores the theme of growth in its various manifestations.

“It is about reflecting the beauty and challenges of transformation and patrons can expect to see, feel and hear stories of growth, whether it’s growth in love, growth out of love, overcoming challenges or the journey of becoming.

“We often acknowledge that growth is possible, but rarely do we consider what it truly takes to grow – the struggles, the sacrifices and breakthroughs.”

Montano said the production, which is divided into three acts, delves into the emotional side of growth. Act one, which focuses on contemporary dance, explores the raw, personal side of growth while the second act celebrates cultural roots and heritage through folk dance.

Act three showcases the hip-hop and Afrobeat genres, reflecting the energy and resilience of transformation.

“Each act tells a unique story, revealing the overlooked and untold aspects of growth. This production is also a testament to the celebration of who we are and what we strive to be at the Encore dance Theatre.”

On a deeper level, Bloom! The Beginning is also Montano’s story – his journey as a young dancer and the trials he encountered before establishing his own dance company.

“It is about the backlash I faced and the doubt from those who didn’t believe in me. It’s a story of perseverance, vision and unwavering faith in growth despite the odds.”

A resident dancer with the Tobago Performing Arts Company (TPAC), Montano started in the artform at the age of five, “a common starting point for many dancers.”

He grew up in Pembroke, which is often regarded as the island’s cultural capital.

Montano told Newsday, “I have always felt that being a dancer and being a part of the performing arts world was predestined to me.

“I come from a family of creatives, whether it is dancing, singing, drumming, cooking or anything tied to culture and preservation on the island. That is my family. I am the grandchild of Cecil Jerry (a Tobago cultural icon) so this path was always in my blood.”

He recalled his neighbour Elvis Radgman, a former CEO of the TPAC and cultural activist, noticed his talent and volunteered to help him nurture it. Radgman was the leader of the Urban Rituals Dance Company at the time.

The former Speyside High School student also performed with the Pembroke Folk and Cultural Movement and the Zante Dance Company.

Montano credits Radgman and well-known dancers Shakeil Jones and Darcelle Kirk for moulding his talent as a dancer.

Since its inception in January, 2022, the theatre has joined forces with several artistes within the country’s entertainment landscape.

During Tobago’s inaugural October carnival that same year, the group collaborated with mas band, Zain and soca artiste Voice (Aaron St Louis) for his all-white. The theatre also teamed up with Preedy (Akeem Chance) for Bago Jam, which was hosted by the TPAC.

It has collaborated with soca artiste Erphaan Alves for his EDay concert, which is usually held at Bar Hop-In, Shirvan Road, Tobago.

The theatre also has performed at a few of the island’s top hotels, thrilling guests with its signature presentation – The Flaming Limbo Experience. The piece is essentially a limbo dance with fire and the passing of a bar.

Montano said the idea for Bloom! The Beginning was conceptualised in March 2024 and preparations began in September.

The performer said he regards dance as a form of expression “where I feel most free, vulnerable and true to myself.

“I am not someone who speaks up often unless I am really comfortable in the space or with the person. But through dance, I can say everything I feel without uttering a word. It is like a deep tissue massage for the soul, releasing, healing and grounding me all at once.”

Montano said the dance theatre was born out of his passion for artform and a desire to pay tribute to where he come from.

But he believes the artform does not get the respect it deserves.

“I see dance in Tobago as an art form that deserves more respect both for the craft itself and for those who practise it.”

The dancer is hoping the concert will help to change this mindset.

“I hope this concert encourages or motivates people to give dance a try, whether male or female.

I would love to see more male dancers on the island as their presence is quite limited in the dance space.”

Montano admitted that rehearsing for the production was challenging.

“Navigating the busy schedules of all our dancers, who range from primary and secondary school students to university students and working professionals was difficult. Finding a common ground where everyone could consistently train and perform at their best was a balancing act.”

He added some of the pieces were especially difficult to choreograph, particularly those that were deeply personal and emotionally intense.

Montano singled out Voice’s Pray as an example.

“It carries a lot of emotional weight and we wanted to ensure the narrative was powerful yet digestible for the audience – conveying raw emotions without overwhelming them.

“Striking that balance was a difficult process but it was essential to telling the story authentically. We remained resilient and focussed to ensure that this production is what we dream of it to be.”

He said managing the workload to ensure that his dancers were not overwhelmed also was challenging.

In this regard, Montano credited the theatre’s four “captains”: choreographic assistant Sanaa Fraser; performance liaison Kiara Bailey; rehearsal co-ordinator Jendayi Legerton; and team wellness and morale leader Sophia Des Vignes, for ensuring that the production flowed seamlessly.

He also praised the contributions of choreographers Matthew Mc Clean, John Chapman, Christophe Braithwaite, Nkosi Waldron and technical dance trainer Akimo Sandy.

“Each of them played a key role in ensuring the workload was shared and manageable so that no one felt overwhelmed. This challenge was something we faced head on and tackled assertively to create an environment where we could all thrive.”

Asked what he hopes will be the takeaway from the show, Montano said, “I hope the audience will know that it’s okay to go through rough patches. It’s okay to lose yourself to find yourself, to fall and get back up, to fall out of love and fall back in love.

“These experiences are a natural part of life and every piece of the show reflects different versions of life, whether you’re up or down, good or bad, positive or negative. It’s a testament that no matter the challenges, better days are always ahead.”

Montano said the dance theatre will be participating in the upcoming Prime Minister’s Best Village Trophy competition in June and the Roots and Rhythm festival in August.

He said he is humbled by all of the group’s successes to date and vowed to continue in the same vein.

“I am just grateful for all that God has done for me.”