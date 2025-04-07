Dingolay jewellery collection launched in Canada

A piece from the collection Dingolay -

In a tribute to the spirit of his Caribbean roots, Trinidadian-born, Canadian designer Isaiah Sooklalsingh unveiled his vibrant, new jewellery collection, Dingolay, in Toronto.

Sooklalsingh, who describes Toronto, the city he now calls home, as multicultural, says his time in Trinidad shaped his aesthetic and influenced the DNA of his jewellery collection which he launched on March 28.

While living in Trinidad and Tobago, he developed a love for bold prints, bright colours and patterns which has become a core element in his designs.

Dingolay is a popular local phrase with various meanings, but it is generally used as an exclamation of happiness or excitement. It is also tied to musical and Carnival references, especially after Winston Bailey (The Mighty Shadow) released his 1988 smash hit Dingolay.

Sooklalsingh, 35, has been living in Canada since 2014. However, he migrated as a baby, returned to Trinidad in 2003 when he was 14 and permanently moved back to Canada at age 24.

Reflecting on his time in Trinidad, he says, “I spent ten years in Trinidad and that decade has truly shaped my life. From the culture to the people to the experiences, it has shaped the way I view the world and influenced this passion for Dingolay.”

His inspiration for starting his own jewellery line came naturally, he said, in a Zoom interview with Newsday.

“I always had an eye for accessories and how much it can either complement a look or otherwise. As I grew, I started becoming bolder with my personal style choices, which drew compliments from those around me.”

He said he knew he could offer something unique, as he has always been very crafty and creative. Sooklalsingh said it felt natural and when he began, the journey was imperfectly perfect.

“My father always told me to do what I’m passionate about: he is the one who pushed me. Even though he's no longer here, I know he would be proud.”

He died in 2021 from covid complications and due to the borders being closed, he was not able to see his father. Sooklalsingh said the last conversation he had with his father, he told him "to invest time into the things I love. He was a huge believer in chasing after your dreams."

Lamenting his time in Trinidad, he chuckles to himself and stresses how it has shaped every aspect of his life.

“Living in Trinidad, we take everything around us for granted: the cool light breeze, the different chirps of the birds, the Botanic Garden. When I moved to Toronto, it was only then I truly cherished all those memories and little things. The bold colours, the different types of flora and fauna, the people, the food, everything.”

Asked to describe the vision for his collection, Sooklalsingh says the vision was simple: to touch on some of the small things that are special to him when he thinks of home. Home for him is Trinidad.

“From the mud volcanoes to our beautiful hummingbirds. I wanted to touch on a little of everything: this is just the beginning.”

Through his designs, he hopes to convey a message of being bold and owning one's individuality.

“Every creed and race find an equal place,” he says. “Oftentimes we are nervous about being our authentic selves: Dingolay is about just that. Being you, unapologetically. I was talked about at times because of my accessory choices, but in a weird way, that empowered me.”

So, what does Dingolay mean to Sooklalsingh? Smiling to himself, he says he chose the name because of its cultural meaning: “It is an expression, a freeing one at that. Freedom is powerful. The name just seemed fitting with what I wanted my designs to achieve.”

He says what sets his collection apart from others, aside from its cultural context, is the foundation of his choices.

“From colour to the mixed material, it is boldness within simplicity.”

Sooklalsingh’s pieces, are not mass-produced: they are all handmade by him.

“I enjoy the creative process. I find joy in handmaking each piece, knowing it’s not only going to look fantastic but also knowing it’s going to give my customers a little piece of my culture.”

Though hesitant to disclose all the secrets of his craft, he says he uses a few mixed materials, with the most prominent ones being gold-plated findings and polymer clay.

He explains why polymer clay is special to him: “It’s quite malleable and I can create unique pieces with distinct intricacies that make each one of a kind.”

He describes the manufacturing process as tedious at times but says he enjoys it and often gets lost in the clay stage. Sooklalsingh says the process takes varying amounts of time, depending on each piece. Some pieces require painting, which is incorporated during the baked stage.

“The small intricacies I spoke of can involve tools that require a level of precision that you must be patient with.”

Sooklalsingh emphasises he is the sole artisan, producing everything in-house. Despite this being an intimate process from start to finish, his pieces are available online through his shop, dingolay.shop and on Etsy under the name DingolayBoutique. He can also be reached on Instagram at iam_dingolay.

As for the brand’s future, he says his goal is for the company to be recognised as one of the premier and sought-after custom jewellery brands. But he believes in order to achieve this, he must continue to ensure every consumer feels as though they are purchasing a piece of TT culture while ensuring the culture is represented authentically based on his experiences.

“Dingolay is a passion project: it was birthed from some challenging times. My hope is the passion is felt. In Toronto, I hope to represent my home as much as possible and convey to the city the beautiful aspects of our country in my pieces.”

Asked about how he plans to connect with and grow his customer base, he says the Caribbean diaspora is large in Ontario and he has identified many spaces which provide opportunities to meet and connect with not just the Caribbean community but also fashion-forward people.

“I will definitely find and use spaces where I can showcase what Dingolay and its unique offering bring to the city. It's about curating and executing marketing strategies.”

Sooklalsingh is a manager at a well-known athletic shoe brand, where he is responsible for organising events that bring communities together and grow the customer base, saying it helps with the business aspect.

Taking a moment for personal reflection on the journey of his collection and some of the challenges he had to overcome, he said, “It took a little over a year: during that time I found myself facing so many challenges, be it exploring new techniques, materials, or just finding myself in a creative slump. Now that I've crossed that finish line, I find myself at another starting line.”

Despite it all, he says he is proud to be venturing into this space and is comforted knowing where his inspiration and drive come from: Trinidad and Tobago.

His advice to others who are interested in starting their own jewellery brand?

“It sounds cliché, but really and truly, never give up. There are so many times I have felt discouraged or unsure but having the understanding I can do it brought me to this place. It’s not an easy road, but consistency and faith will guide you through. Always believe in your talent and yourself.”

