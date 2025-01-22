Scarborough/Mason Hall lift Tobago Cricket Association Cup

Scarborough/Mason Hall Cricket Club celebrate after lifitng the Tobago Cricket Association's (TCA) five-over knockout tournament at Shaw Park recreation ground, Tobago on January 18, 2025. Photo courtesy TCA. -

Scarborough/Mason Hall Cricket Club lifted the season-opening Tobago Cricket Association (TCA) Cup on January 19 when they defeated Canaan/Bon Accord United by three wickets in a low-scoring 30-over affair at the Shaw Park recreation ground.

The Cup match saw last season's TCA Twenty/20 champions coming up against the 40-over winners, with the defending T20 champs Scarborough/Mason Hall putting down their marker ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Former TT Red Force allrounder Navin Stewart and young leg-spinner Aneal Rooplal dominated the proceedings for Scarborough/Mason Hall as they combined for seven wickets to dismantle Canaan/Bon Accord for an underwhelming score of 61 on what was described as an underprepared pitch.

Rooplal took figures of four for 17, with the 41-year-old Stewart grabbing a hat-trick as he ended with figures of three for 17 to seal a Man of the Match performance.

Kelon Lynch also chipped in with figures of two for nine, with Ashaughn Pierre top-scoring for Canaan/Bon Accord with 21 off 23 balls. Kevin Lamont added 11 for the Canaan/Bon Accord team as their batsman had an almighty struggle to post a competitive score.

>

Defending the low total, Canaan/Bon Accord gave it an almighty fight in the field and seamer Shaquille Thomas grabbed outstanding figures of five for 22 as he tried to bowl his team to an unlikely win.

Former Red Force opener Nicholas Sookdeosingh ensured the Scarborough/Mason Hall team didn't crumble in pursuit of the 62-run total, though, and he guided them to victory with an unbeaten 18 from 14 balls after coming to the crease with his team on 31 for six in the eighth over. Scarborough/Mason Hall won with over 17 overs to spare to claim the $8,000 prize for the TCA Cup.

On January 18, Scarborough/Mason Hall also lifted the TCA's five-over knockout tournament after defeating Georgia Police Youth Club by 66 runs in the final en route to claiming a $7,000 prize.

The TCA's two-day league season will commence on February 1.