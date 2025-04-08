Romany, Moore take Champions of Change 5K

Nicholas Romany, centre, men's winner of the Champions of Change - 5K Run, Walk, Roll, with runner-up Tafari Waldron, left, and third-placed Keron Ali. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

VETERAN runner Nicholas Romany topped the field in the Champions of Change 5K on April 6 at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Romany, 30, crossed the finish line in a brisk 15 minutes and 35 seconds to win the men's title, comfortably ahead of runner-up Tafari Waldron, 19, who timed 16:02, and third-placed Keron Ali, 25, who clocked 16:53.

Among the females, rising star Chennai Moore, 12, took first place in 20 minutes and 47 seconds. Moore, who is writing Secondary Entrance Assessment on April 10, was 14th overall.

>

Coming in second was 24-year-old Alexia John who registered 21:53. April Francis, 34, was third in 22:30.

The event, which was free to the public, was hosted by the Ministry of Sport and Community Development as it celebrated the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.

The 5K attracted over 1,700 participants.