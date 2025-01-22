How to be a loser Kamla's forte

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. -

THE EDITOR: Kamla Persad-Bissessar, leader of the opposition UNC, seems to have found a new occupation – political strategist and analyst.

Following new US President Donald Trump's inauguration, she was quick to condemn Joe Biden's administration and offer reasons for the election defeat.

The advice and opinions come from a leader who lost two consecutive general elections and also local government elections.

Therefore, the only expert advice Persad-Bissessar can give to former US vice president Kamala Harris is how to be a loser.

S PERSAD

>

San Fernando