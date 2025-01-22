Deporteescoming tojoin gangs

THE EDITOR: New US President Donald Trump promised on day one in office to deport all TT citizens living in the US without "papers" or permission to be resident there, along with all those in prisons.

The crime situation in TT, which the government has not been able to control, even with a state of emergency, continues unchecked with no let-up in the murders into the new year. Many police officers are said to be involved with gangs and the crooks, so we cannot depend on them.

If Trump keeps his promise, we will soon have all those deported TT citizens returning to join the gangsters.

The government has not acted with determination to solve the crime problem, even though those responsible for national security would have heard Trump tell the world, during the US election campaign, of his plans to deport all non-US citizens back to their country of origin.

Well, it is at our doorsteps, so what now?

PATRICIA BLADES

via e-mail