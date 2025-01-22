Bangladesh women beat WI by 60 runs in 2nd ODI; close in on World Cup spot

West Indies women's team batter Aaliyah Alleyne attempts a sweep shot against Bangladesh in the second ODI at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on January 21. - Photo courtesy CWI Media.

Bangladesh women bounced back in convincing fashion in the second One-day International (ODI) against the West Indies when they got a 60-run victory at Warner Park, St Kitts on January 21 to level the series at 1-1.

In another low-scoring affair, the Bangladeshis made a modest score of 184 for from 48.5 overs before bowling out the hosts for a paltry score of 124 in 35 overs. The win for Bangladesh was a massive one, as it brought them to within one win of qualifying for the International Cricket Council Women's World Cup in India later this year.

Bangladesh are now tied with the sixth-placed New Zealand on the ODI Women's Championship table on 21 points and can secure an automatic World Cup spot with a victory in the decisive ODI on January 24. The Windies are ninth on the table and can no longer book an automatic spot at the World Cup.

Opting to bowl first, West Indies seemed to have the upper hand when Bangladesh slipped to 56 for three in the 17th over after Sharmin Akhter (11) was trapped lbw by leg-spinner Afy Fletcher (one for 36). Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana then shared a crucial 51-run stand with Sobhana Mostary (23 off 32 balls) before the latter was dismissed by off-spinner Ramharack (four for 33).

Recently named the First Citizens Sports Foundation's Sportswoman of the Year for 2024, Ramharack took wickets at regular intervals as she achieved her best-ever return in the format.

Despite the chaos at the other end, Sultana was a steadying influence for her team and she made a patient 68 off 120 before being dismissed by medium-pacer Aaliyah Alleyne (three for 24) in the penultimate over.

After her team's strong performance in the first ODI, West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews said she wanted her team to dominate the remainder of the series.

The Windies batting effort left a lot to be desired, though, and vice-captain Shemaine Campbelle (28 off 43) was the only player to get past the 20-run mark as Player of the Match Nahida Akter (three for 31) restricted the hosts with timely strikes.

When Akter got the double strike of Campbelle and Mandy Mangru (six) in the 17th over, the Windies were reeling at 70 for six.

The tail did wag a bit, with number ten batter Cherry-Ann Fraser making 18, but the Bangladeshis sealed their first-ever win over the Windies when Ramharack (13) was trapped lbw by Rabeya Khatun (two for 19) in the 35th over.

West Indies will try to deny the visitors an automatic World Cup spot in the third and final ODI at Warner Park on January 24.

Summarised Scores:

BANGLADESH WOMEN: 184 from 48.5 overs (Nigar Sultana 68, Sobhana Mostary 23, Shorna Akter 21; Karishma Ramharack 4/33, Aaliyah Alleyne 3/24) vs WEST INDIES WOMEN: 124 from 35 overs (Shemaine Campbelle 28, Cherry-Ann Fraser 18 not out, Hayley Matthews 16; Nahida Akter 3/31, Fahima Khatun 2/17). Bangladesh won by 60 runs.

