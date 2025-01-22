$1m bail for soldier on drug trafficking charge

- File photo

A SOLDIER and another man were charged with the possession of a dangerous drug with the purpose of trafficking after being arrested in a highway patrol operation on the southbound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway near the Guardian building on January 17.

The two men appeared before Chaguanas Court Master Ambrose Persad-Singh on January 20.

The two men were jointly charged.

Police said they stopped a Volkswagen Passat being driven by the soldier for having dark tint.

They became suspicious of the two men's behaviour and searched the car. They found 11.76 kilogrammes of compressed marijuana, worth an estimated street value of over $1,700,000.

The court prosecutor PC Subero asked Persad-Singh to consider the quantity of dangerous drugs found when considering the bail.

The soldier was granted bail in the amount of one million dollars and has instructions to report to Mon Repos Police Station three times a week.

The passenger was denied bail due to his criminal record, as he was currently on bail for a gun offence. He remained in custody.