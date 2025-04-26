Police claim threat to April 28 election disrupted by disclosure

Acting CoP Junior Benjamin. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

THE police have assured the public they are actively investigating reports of voter intimidation and voter suppression in the general election campaign but noted the disclosure of a threat to disrupt the polls appears to have spoiled those plans.

The police and the TT Defence Force have also given the assurance the April 28 general election will be safe.

These assurances were contained in a statement issued by the police service on April 26.

In the statement, acting CoP Junior Benjamin said the police have received intelligence suggesting that certain individuals were preparing to engage in activities aimed at influencing voter turnout.

"These activities, classified as voter suppression, include the offering of inducements to sway voter choice, as well as the use of intimidation and threats to discourage or manipulate voters. Intelligence assessments indicate that both strategies were under active consideration."

Gold commander for the election, acting DCP (Operations) Curt Simon said the public disclosure of this intelligence appears to have disrupted these planned activities.

“Ongoing monitoring via social media surveillance and human intelligence networks has indicated a noticeable reduction in related rhetoric."

Simon said despite this observed decline, police continues to execute "intelligence-driven operations, leveraging expertise and strategies honed during the recent state of emergency.”

He urged anyone who may have been a victim of voter suppression to report the matter immediately to the police.

The police noted political parties were staging rallies and motorcades in different parts of Trinidad on April 26 and similar activities are planned in Tobago on April 27.

The police urged citizens to support their parties and representatives with enthusiasm while upholding the principles of peace, mutual respect, and lawful conduct.

The police said together with the defence force, they remain firmly committed to providing a safe, secure, and professional environment for all election-related activities.

"A robust and highly visible police presence will be maintained to ensure public safety and to preserve the democratic process."

The police thanked the public for continuing to cooperate with them to uphold peace, order, and democracy in TT.