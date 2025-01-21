UTT begin TTPFL tier 2 season with 9-1 win

Defence Force striker Dwight Quintero celebrates after scoring against San Fernando Giants in TT Premier Football League tier two action in Macqueripe on January 18. - Photo courtesy Defence Force’s Instagram account

UTT FC got their 2025 TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier two season off to a stunning start on January 19 when they thumped Miscellaneous Laventille United by a 9-1 margin at the UTT, O’Meara campus.

With this season’s tier two competition split into two groups, UTT laid down an early marker in group one on the opening weekend of the season. Giovanni Elliott and former San Juan North Secondary standout Jerry Morris both scored braces, with Trevon Augustine stealing the show for UTT with a second-half hat trick.

Also in group one, Bethel United got the better of an all-Tobago battle with Sidey’s Sports Club as late goals from Azimodeen Leith and Ronaldo Samuel earned them a 2-1 win at the Montgomery recreation ground.

Last year’s Eastern Football Association champions Malabar Youngstars also got a 2-1 victory as a 55th-minute goal from Jeremiah Williams led them to a comeback win against RSSR.

Queen’s Park Cricket Club FC got a pair of first-half goals from Trinity College East star Khaleem Prince as they got a 3-0 win away to Prison Service Ignite, with Police FC II blanking tier two’s defending champions Harlem Strikers by a 2-0 margin in Caroni.

In group two, Defence Force II took up the winning pattern from their tier one team as second-half goals from striker Dwight Quintero and midfielder Philip Tinto pushed them to a 2-0 win over San Fernando Giants at the Defence Force reserves’ ground in Macqueripe. There were a number of tight clashes in group two, with Central Soccer World and and MIC Matura Reunited playing to a 1-1 draw, and Union Hall Utd and Petit Valley/Diego Martin United playing out a goalless stalemate.

Elsewhere, TTPFL newcomers Evolution FC started their debut season in style as a 34th-minute free kick from Tristen Solomon guided them to a 1-0 victory over Club Sando II in Edinburgh, Chaguanas.

AIA Eagles FC also had a narrow win, with a 53rd-minute goal from Isaiah Isaac sealing a 2-1 comeback victory against Guaya United.

Tier two matches will continue on January 25.

TTPFL tier two results

Group 1

Bethel United 2, Sidey's Sports Club 1

Malabar Youngstars 2, RSSR 1

UTT FC 9, Miscellaneous Laventille Utd 1

Prison Service Ignite 0, QPCC 3

Harlem Strikers 0, Police FC II 2

Group 2

Evolution FC 1, Club Sando FC II 0

Union Hall Utd 0, Petit Valley/Diego Martin Utd 0

San Fernando Giants 0, Defence Force II 2

Central Soccer World 1, MIC Matura Reunited 1

AIA Eagles FC 2, Guaya Utd 1