Shame on you, Pan Trinbago

THE EDITOR: Total shame on Pan Trinbago for not having the streets cleaned as soon as the small bands pan semi-finals at Victoria Square, Port of Spain, were finished.

What a terrible sight at 6.30 Sunday morning. Loads and loads of rubbish littering from Colville Street down to Sacred Heart Girls RC School and then up Phillips Street and side streets.

Nasty and filthy and the worse seen after any event held in Victoria Square in previous years. It is really shameful that Pan Trinbago could be so neglectful and seemingly immune from any responsibility to have the place cleaned. How is this right?

There are houses in the area with real live people living there and civilians who have to walk through that filth and drivers who have to drive through the area.

There were no large bins anywhere for people (those who use bins) to throw their garbage in so it flew from their hands to the ground. Disgustingly nasty.

Quite a sad reflection on how much thought is given to the general public.

M POUCHET

Port of Spain