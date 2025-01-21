Hayley's 104 powers Windies women to 9-wicket win vs Bangladesh

West Indies’ captain Hayley Matthews. - AP Photo

West Indies women's captain Hayley Matthews lit up the Warner Park, Basseterre venue in St Kitts with her eighth One-day International (ODI) century as the regional team strolled to a comfortable nine-wicket win over Bangladesh on January 19 in the first game of a three-match series.

The visitors batted first in the day/night encounter and posted a modest score of 198 for nine in their 50 overs, with the Windies racing to 202 for one in the 32nd over in reply.

Though not scoring at an electric pace, Bangladesh were placed on 115 for two in the 31st over before skipper Nigar Sultana (14) was bowled by leg-spinner Afy Fletcher (one for 32). The visitors lost their way thereafter, with the Windies taking a further six wickets for just 83 runs to stifle the Bangladeshi batters.

Sharmin Akhter top-scored with 42 off 70 balls, with opening batter Murshida Khatun hitting 40 off 53 balls. Sobhana Mostary also chipped in with 35 off 50 balls, with Shorna Akter adding 29.

Allrounder Deandra Dottin got the ball rolling with the wicket of Fargana Hoque (ten) in the seventh over, and she returned at the death to claim two more scalps to lead the way with figures of three for 40. Fellow Barbados seamer Aaliyah Alleyne did a good job at the death and had figures of two for 22, with Matthews grabbing two for 41 with her off-spin.

>

The prolific Matthews wasn't done there, though, and she hit a masterful 104 not out off 93 balls to get West Indies over the line with minimum fuss. Matthews shared in a 163-run opening stand with aggressive left-hander Qiana Joseph (70 off 79), who cracked her maiden ODI fifty. The pair stitched together West Indies' women's second-best opening stand in ODI cricket and put the result beyond all doubt by the time Joseph was dismissed in the 26th over.

Matthews hit 16 fours in her polished innings, with Joseph hitting six fours and four sixes. Vice-captain Shemaine Campbelle (14 not out) joined Matthews to add the finishing touches as the Windies won with over 100 balls to spare.

The second ODI will bowl from 2 pm on January 21 at the same venue.

Summarised Scores:

BANGLADESH WOMEN – 198/9 from 50 overs (Sharmin Akhter 42, Murshida Khatun 40, Sobhana Mostary 35, Shorna Akter 29; Deandra Dottin 3/40, Aaliyah Allenye 2/22) vs WEST INDIES WOMEN – 202/1 from 31.4 overs (Hayley Matthews 104 not out, Qiana Joseph 70, Shemaine Campbelle 14 not out; Rabeya Khatun 1/38). West Indies won by nine wickets.