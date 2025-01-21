Cops fall through floor during SoE raid in Point Fortin

The Point Fortin Hospital -

SIX South Western Division (SWD) officers had to seek treatment after the floor gave way under them during a state of emergency (SoE) search of a house in Fanny Village, Point Fortin on January 20.

The SoE, which was declared on December 30, has been extended to April 14.

Newsday understands members of the SWD CID and the SWD Task Force visited the home of a priority offender just before 7 am.

The police entered the first floor of the concrete house, which had wooden flooring, and interviewed the suspect, who was with a woman and their four-year-old child. While they were interviewing the suspect, the floor gave way, and all six officers and the three other people upstairs fell through and landed on top of a fourth occupant downstairs.

All the police and occupants of the house were injured and were taken to the Point Fortin Hospital.

Doctors said the officers had injuries ranging from soft tissue injuries to their thighs and backs to muscle spasms to their lower backs. They were discharged with sick leave.

Police are still awaiting a report on the civilians' injuries.