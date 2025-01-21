Beckles-Robinson at IDB tech hub launch: Innovation important to private-sector growth

IDB TECH HUB LAUNCHED: Julian Belgrave, IDB country representative, left; Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, Minister of Planning and Development; Jordan Schwartz, IDB executive VP; Hassel Bacchus, Minister of Digital Transformation; Jean-Michel Baudoin, IDB chief information officer; and Anton Edmunds, IDB regional country department Caribbean general manager; cut the ribbon to officially open the IDB Tech Lab, at its Alexandra Street, Port of Spain head office on Tuesday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Minister of Planning and Development Penelope Beckles-Robinson said innovation in technology is important to private sector growth.

She made this statement while delivering the feature address at the opening ceremony of the IDB Tech Lab, at Alexandra Street, Port of Spain on January 21.

"Innovation in the private sector is important to ensure our organisations do more than survive, they prosper.

"Facilitating access to our innovation by international markets must be a priority, but innovation in our music, food, indigenous technology, products, services and cultural events must be imperative."

She said the IDB tech lab can be a major tool for innovation in several sectors as it could serve as a catalyst for the government’s continued commitment to fostering innovation.

The IDB tech lab is an open community lab that incorporates elements of workshops and studios where makers, designers and entrepreneurs can collaborate to share resources.

Instead of delivering remarks himself, IDB country representative Julian Belgrave shared his thoughts with the use of a digital avatar.

He said, through the avatar, Tech Lab, which was first championed by former country representative Carina Cockburn, will serve as a catalyst for progress.

"Tech lab is more than a space. It is a hub for transformative solutions that promotes sustainable development, improves access to public services and addresses challenges such as water management, transportation and digital inclusion."

Minister of Digital Transformation Hassel Bacchus said the tech lab would serve as an important resource to take the nation’s digital transformation agenda to the next level.

"For us, it will be especially important as we work to build our local export software sector," he said.