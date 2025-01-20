West Indies lose first Test versus Pakistan by 127 runs

Pakistan's Sajid Khan, right, celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite during day three of the first Test match between Pakistan and West Indies in Multan, Pakistan on January 19. AP PHOTO -

West Indies’ longstanding inability to withstand spin bowling once again proved detrimental as Pakistan crushed the visitors by 127 runs in the first of a two-match Test series in Multan on January 19.

At the resumption of play on day three, Pakistan were 109/3 in the second innings, with a lead of 202 runs.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Jomel Warrican (7/32) came up big for the maroon bowling attack as he led the charge in restricting the hosts to 157, setting the Windies a victory target of 251.

But in reply, West Indies never got a chance to settle, as Pakistan’s spin-duo of right-arm, off-spinner Sajid Khan (5/50) and leggy Abrar Ahmed (4/27) made light work of the Caribbean batsmen, dismissing them for a shabby 123 inside 37 overs.

Middle-order batsman Alick Athanaze (55) was the best contributor with the bat, with wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach (14), Mikyle Louis (13), skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (12) and Kevin Sinclair (ten) the only others to score double figures.

The result handed Pakistan their shortest completed men’s Test match on home soil.

The second Test bowls off on January 25.

Summarised scores:

PAKISTAN 230 (68.5) (Saud Shakeel 84, Mohammed Rowan 71; Jayden Seales 3/27, Jomel Warrican 3/69, Kevin Sinclair 2/61) and 157 (46.4) (Shan Masood 52, Muhammad Hurraira 29, Kamran Ghulam 27; Jomel Warrican 7/32) vs WEST INDIES 137 (25.2) (Jomel Warrican 31 not out, Jayden Seales 22, Gudakesh Motie 19; Noman Ali 5/39, Sajid Khan 4/65 and 123 (36.3) (Alick Athanaze 55; Sajid Khan 5/50, Abrar Ahmed 4/27). Pakistan won by 127 runs.