Fire at Queen's Park Oval quickly extinguished

Fire officers respond to a blaze at the Queen's Park Oval on January 20. - Photo by Jelani Beckles

A fire at the famous Queen's Park Oval in St Clair was quickly extinguished on January 20.

Queen's Park Cricket Club president Dr Nigel Camacho praised officers from the TT Fire Service headquarters (Port of Spain) and the Four Roads Fire Station (Diego Martin) for their prompt response.

At 10.30 am, fire officers responded to a report of a blaze at the Shell/Scotiabank stand, on the northwest side of the Oval.

Fans of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League would have been concerned about significant damage to one of the venues where they cheer the Trinbago Knight Riders. However, the blaze was contained in short time.

Two corporate boxes were damaged during the fire.

Speaking to the media, Camacho said, "We got an extremely quick response from the fire officers...The investigative team is going to arrive shortly to (determine) the actual cause of the fire. It seems to have started in the Shell corporate booth and it spread laterally to NLCB (box)."