Love for Lara at south schools

Brian Lara autographs a book for three siblings attending Pointe-a-Pierre Government Primary School. - Photos courtesy Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd

KIDS in the southland came out in their numbers to meet cricket legend Brian Lara on January 8.

He was promoting his new book, Lara, the England Chronicles.

The book is a firsthand account of Lara's remarkable career, serving as a powerful example of dedication and excellence.

Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd has partnered with Lara to make 600 copies of the book available for distribution to schools within its fenceline communities.

The first group of school visits took place on January 8 at San Fernando Central Secondary School, Pointe-a-Pierre Government Primary School and VOS Government Primary School, Gasparillo.

As Lara walked into the schools, he was greeted with enthusiastic cheers of, "Lara, Lara, Lara!" from the students, who were thrilled to see him.

He spent time signing books and interacting with both students and teachers. A few lucky students even had the chance to read passages from his book to him aloud.

In a news release on January 13, Paria said the partnership will promote reading, learning, and a passion for cricket among students.

Lara said, “I want to make sure that the books get into the hands of the school children and anyone willing to bring out my story. I want to thank Paria for the wonderful opportunity they have provided to me for making this possible and appreciate your contribution to this effort."

Through this initiative, Paria said it hopes to inspire young minds, encourage them to set ambitious goals and take pride in their community representation.

"The company believes Lara's journey will be a catalyst for motivation and growth among the students," the company said.

"Paria is thrilled to partner with Mr Lara on this meaningful initiative," said Mushtaq Mohammed, general manager Paria.

"We are excited to see the positive impact his story will have on our youth, both in the classroom and on the cricket field."