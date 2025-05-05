Painting, cookies, mehndi, Sanari Mohammed does them all

Sanari Mohammed with her painting of her dog titled Timothy Whimsical Mohammed. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Sanari Mohammed is a strong example of talent being innate – and when combined with creativity, it becomes the ideal formula for a powerhouse of passion, versatility, and entrepreneurial spirit.

At 16, she seamlessly blends her talents in fine art, mehndi design and baking into a vibrant, expressive world that reflects both tradition and innovation.

Mohammed of Santa Cruz is a student at St Augustine Girls’ High School (SAGHS). She began her journey in art with watercolours before she entered preschool.

“Thinking that painting would be a great way to keep a toddler occupied, my mom and I began watching YouTube videos together on how to paint, learning all about creating washes and using wet on wet techniques etcetera,” Mohammed said.

Those early lessons quickly blossomed into a passion. She progressed through acrylics and pastels in primary school, eventually discovering a preference for oil paints. Their smooth texture, she explained, “helps me to create realistic art pieces that I love.”

At seven, she entered a nationwide competition by the Field Naturalist Club and placed first with her painting of a motmot bird in the midst of cacao trees.

Mohammed’s love for detail and realism shines in her favourite piece to date: a 32x40-inch oil painting of her dog titled Timothy Whimsical Mohammed.

“In recent years I have developed a strong fondness for painting my dog with a total of five portraits of him currently hanging in my home."

Timothy Whimsical Mohammed took her approximately three months to complete and is her most realistic, life-like painting to date. The painting not only captured her dog’s personality but also sparked a new venture – "pet commissions," which she now offers via her Instagram page, @sanari.is.art.

Pet enthusiasts can purchase painted gifts or memory keepsakes of their beloved pets there. Her love for painting animals has also led her to create pieces with the scarlet ibis and local birds like the crested oropendola (corn bird), both of which were displayed at the Red House’s Rotunda Gallery.

Mohammed also decorates sugar cookies and cupcakes and is a skilled mehndi (henna) artist.

“Ever since I was small, I was obsessed with drawing mandalas and patterns similar to mehndi designs. When I got my hands on my first mehndi tube from the Indian Expo, it was a game changer.”

From practising on her left hand to doing mehndi for fellow students, teachers and clients, Mohammed has built a following through her Instagram page

@your_mehndi_artist_tt. She has even done groom mehndi and hopes to explore bridal mehndi in the future.

Her love for baking started at home, inspired by regular time in the kitchen with her mom.

“We love conjuring up sweet treats and trying new recipes. I have a core memory of the two of us watching YouTube videos on how to decorate cupcakes and cookies, use piping tips and make the ideal consistency of icing etcetera.”

Now, she handles most of the decorating herself and takes custom orders through the Instagram account @the.anthurium.tt – a page she shares with her mom.

“Upon decorating a batch of sugar cookies for the first time, I felt the connection between piping intricate details with an icing bag and piping patterns with mehndi – and I loved it.”

Her sugar cookies are known not only for their artistry but their taste.

“People love having them customised with names and a wide range of designs for any occasion. While sugar cookies often have a reputation for being overly sweet with a cardboard-like texture, we’re proud to have received only positive feedback on ours.”

With all these talents, one might assume Mohammed is studying art full-time. However, she’s pursuing a science track for CSEC – including chemistry, add maths, and technical drawing – while juggling her creative ventures during holidays and festival times.

“Balancing all of these activities with my schoolwork has been quite challenging. To stay on top of assessments and homework, I mainly paint over the holidays and only do big orders for sugar cookies and cupcakes around festival times. As for mehndi, I am able to spare my lunch times at school and after school in the week before Eid and Divali, although it is difficult at times when assessment points fall in those weeks.”

Though she ultimately had to choose chemistry over art due to a scheduling conflict, Mohammed sees creativity in everything.

“I eventually decided that chemistry was the better route to go, keeping my options open as I was still unsure of what I wanted to do later in my career.”

Technical drawing is the closest to art in school that I am learning about. At least it may open doors into interior design and architecture for me, which are still professions involving art.”

Mohammed is grateful to her school for recognising her talents, especially through opportunities like the SAGHS Business Exposition, where her friends helped sell sugar cookies and she offered party henna.

“It was the first event of its kind at our school, and it turned out to be a huge success.”

Last year, the SAGHS school magazine, The Augustinian, also featured art pieces from a few students, including several of Mohammed’s.

“I would love to see more schools offer similar opportunities – encouraging students not only to display their talents but also to explore starting their own businesses.”

Mohammed believes more young people need to see the real-world value of their talents. Asked to give advice to other young creatives like herself, she said, “It’s important for young people to realise that their artistic abilities and natural talents can be used to earn a living, even outside of traditional jobs.”

Behind her success is a strong support system.

“My mom has been the foundation of my creative journey from the very beginning. She has always encouraged me to develop my talents, whether it was trying out new art techniques with me or baking sugar cookies and cupcakes together in the kitchen. She provides the base that allows me to shine – without her, there would be no sugar cookies, cupcakes, or even many of the artistic interests I have developed today. She not only shares in my happiness and celebrates every success, but also plays an active role by helping with baking, frosting cookies, and supporting me through each step of the process.”

Her father, too, has been instrumental in her growth.

“He brings fresh ideas to the table, offers invaluable advice on improving my paintings and helps me see my work from different perspectives. He played a huge role in setting up for the SAGHS Business Expo and assisting with packaging orders. He even helps me think of names and descriptions for my artwork. His support has helped me think more critically and creatively about my art and business ventures.”

And then there’s her little brother – always up for a taste test and one of her biggest fans.

Whether it is through brush strokes, henna lines, or sugar cookie piping, Mohammed is indeed making her mark.

Follow Sanari Mohammed at @sanari.is.art, @your_mehndi_artist_tt and @the.anthurium.tt on Instagram