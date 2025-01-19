Fourteen teams to battle in 96 matches in WoLF 2025

TT Women’s Football League (WoLF club representatives display their TT Football Association (TTFA) certificates of compliance distrubuted by TTFA third vice-president Jameson Rigues (front left) and WoLF executive member Lystra Lara (front right) during the 2025 WoLF season launch, on Saturday, at the TTFA Technical Centre, Couva. - Photo by David Scarlett

DAVID SCARLETT

THE TT Football Association (TTFA) officially launched the 2025 season of the TT Women’s League Football (WoLF) on January 18 at the TTFA Technical Centre in Couva.

The ceremony presented the 14 teams competing in this season’s league: defending champions Club Sando, Defence Force WFC, Police WFC, Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, MIC Mathura Reunited, Trincity Nationals, Pioneers WFC, Diego Martin Central United, University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) WFC, Athletic International Academy (AIA), Black Panthers WFC, Jewels Sports Club, Combined Ballerz WFC and Tobago Chicas.

This season’s campaign will differ from last season’s as all 14 teams will battle each other across 96 matches, replacing the island conference format that existed in previous years.

This will allow fans to see Trinidadian teams play in Tobago and Tobago teams battle in Trinidad during the regular season, rather than waiting for the conference finals to witness such fixtures.

>

The launch was graced by the president of the WoLF, Letitia Mora; Renele Forde, Sport Advisor in the Ministry of Sport and Community Development; the TTFA Director of Women’s Football, Jinelle James and the third vice-president of the TTFA, Jameson Rigues.

Renele Ford, as the Ministry of Sport representative, addressed all stakeholders and declared that the Ministry of Sport and Community Development is proud to support the league and all women’s football in the country.

“This is a league that embodies the spirit of empowerment for women’s sport, community and excellence,” she said. “The Ministry of Sport and Community Development is delighted to see the strides being made in women’s football in TT.

“This league has grown into more than just a competition. It has become a platform for building dreams, developing talent and advocating for gender equality in sport – something that is near and dear to all of our hearts.”

She continued, “At the Ministry of Sport and Community Development, we are committed to supporting the initiatives that will uplift and empower women and girls through sport. We look forward to the buzz across TT as our women and girls develop, compete and learn.

“The Ministry is (also) here to ensure that no talent goes unnoticed and no dream is out of your reach.”

The ceremony also served to award prizes to the top three teams in last season’s competition from both the Claire George Conference (Trinidad) and the Jamilya Muhammed Conference (Tobago).

The teams in this season’s campaign, as well as five teams that are not in the league, were presented with their TTFA Certificates of Compliance.

Following the conclusion of the launch, the first match of the season kicked off at the Ato Boldon Stadium at 3 pm where Pioneers WFC got off to a strong start, defeating Combined Ballerz WFC 4-2 courtesy goals from Tehilla Wiiliams, J’eleisha Alexander (2) and Shenelle Jordan.

>

Matchday two will have a double-header hosted at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima with Police WFC facing Black Panthers WFC at 2 pm, and Defence Force WFC will battle Tobago Chicas at 4 pm.