Akeil Andrews is the Beard Boss

AKEIL ANDREWS is a living testament to the determination of the human spirit.

In December 2020, at the height of the covid19 pandemic, Andrews defied all odds by launching Beard Boss, a men’s product dedicated exclusively to beard care and maintenance.

He knew all of the risks. Small businesses were shutting down, restrictions were imposed on non-essential activity and for many, there was a sense of hopelessness.

But Andrews was eager to launch Beard Boss, which he knew, even then, would be a game-changer.

Today, after just five years on the market, the product has revolutionised the men’s care industry, drawing greater awareness to beard etiquette in a way that also celebrates confidence, masculinity and empowerment.

“The brand is extremely popular and trending on Instagram, Facebook,” an excited Andrews, 31, told Newsday on January 14.

Andrews said the Beard Boss calendar, which was launched in 2022, has become a signature feature of the brand.

A hit with the ladies, it features 12 men, mostly familiar faces, from diverse backgrounds in Tobago.

The men, whom he refers to as “ambassadors,” have all been exposed to the brand and continue to share testimonies of how it has improved their appearance and confidence.

Among those who have appeared on the calendar since its inception are THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris, arranger Keishaun Julien, entertainer Kedane O’Connor, graphic artist Eric Forbes and Tobago Performing Arts Company dancer Zari Kerr.

This year, the calendar features pan arranger Ojay Richards; spoken word artiste Kleon Mc Pherson; musician Khalen Ja Moi Alexander, Assistant Secretary, Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, Niall George and social activist Jaiye Melville, among others.

Andrews, who is also a public procurement practitioner, said some of the ambassadors in this year’s calendar are actually men he met at social events or other engagements.

“They would say, ‘I want to be on your calendar.’ People often ask me how I choose my ambassadors. But it is really them coming up to me and saying they have been using my products and want to be on the calendar.”

He said some men have already told him they want to be included in the 2026 calendar.

During the launch of its 2025 edition at the Avocado Lounge, Le Chateau, Mt Pleasant, Tobago, on January 10, Andrews told the audience, “This iconic calendar features 12 charismatic ambassadors of the Beard Boss brand who embody the essence of modern masculinity and impeccable grooming.

“The calendar quickly became a staple within the industry resonating with individuals who not only appreciate the art of grooming but the celebration of diverse grooming styles.”

He believes the calendar has cemented Beard Boss as an industry trendsetter.

Andrews said the brand comprises four products, including two beard oils, Hercules Mint and Soft Lemon Coconut, which are sold in 120 ml bottles.

He said, “Hercules Mint is the signature product. It was used to introduce Beard Boss to the market and because of the success of that beard oil, I decided I did not just want to go and do another product type. I want to actually prove to persons that we can have different fragrances and it just really does the work.”

The line also includes a Hercules Mint shampoo and evening conditioner.

The products are sold in nine outlets throughout TT but there are plans to add at least two more during the year.

Andrews, who lives in Kendal, comes from a business-oriented family.

In fact, at the time he launched Beard Boss, he had another business, Ties and Knots, which was established in May 2018.

The online store carries an array of men’s accessories, including ties, pins, cuff links, for all occasions.

Andrews believes Ties and Knots gave him the courage to launch Beard Boss in the midst of a pandemic.

“Because I had an existing business already, I wasn’t as timid with the launch of this one although it was a whole new venture.

“I think, because my feet was already a bit wet, I was able to really boost my confidence to say, ‘I could do this.’”

The businessman told Newsday Beard Boss was conceptualised because of his passion for self-care.

“I decided to take a leap of faith.”

Saying he launched the product with a video on social media, Andrews recalled Hysteria Fashions was his only retailer at the time.

“As the video hit, Hysteria was sold out within hours. And that, in particular, was a motivating factor for me to continue to boost my creativity and market it to grow the business.”

He described Beard Boss as “my baby before I had a baby.

“It is special because when persons were closing their doors, I was actually opening my business. It is here now and has continued to flourish.”

But for him, Beard Boss much more than shampoos, oils and conditioners.

“It is a movement, a safe place for men, especially when we are all together. Men are leaders. It is written in the Bible and because of that fact, we have that leadership initiative. But sometimes it’s hard for us to be vulnerable because we are deemed weak.”

He believes it is important for men to care of themselves.

“Self-care is not only for women. It is for everyone. And as men, it is important that we take care of ourselves so that we can continue to attract the ladies.”

Andrews said the calendar has played an integral role in marketing the brand.

“These are real life customers and they are able to share their testimonies of the brand. And they are, of course, selling my product.

“So having a calendar every year makes it easier because people are able to see men they would see around every day and the men, in turn, will be able to share their testimony.”

Television personality Marcus Daniel, who was featured in the 2024 calendar, recounted his journey to Beard Boss at the January 10 launch.

“When I started, it was a competition between me and a friend. I wanted a different look heading into the 35-40 age group,” he said.

“I made a bet with him because I had a space in my beard. And I told him that within two to three years I am going to have a beard. I started the journey and my beard blossomed.”

But Daniel said at that time he had achieved the growth with just water and soap until Andrews approached him one day and asked why his beard was so dry.

He said Andrews subsequently as him to be an “ambassador” for the brand.

“Akeil told me that men who have familiar faces must take better care of themselves and he introduced me to the Beard Boss products.”

Daniel said he was blown away by the Hercules Mint beard oil.

He described Beard Boss as a collection of grooming products for the modern man.

“Just as women go to the salon to take care of their hair, we, as men, have to ensure that we look good and the beard brings out that maturity.”

Daniel said although he is married, women still compliment his appearance.

Photographer Dave Elliot, who also appeared in the 2024 calendar, said Beard Boss has increased his confidence.

Elliot said he was “traumatised” when he realised his beard was getting grey.

He researched possible reasons for the change but was told he should not pay attention to it.

“It became a conversation piece,” he said at the launch

Elliot said during the pandemic, when people were required to wear masks, he was forced to improvise.

“Given the size of my beard, I had to come up with a mask that fit the entire beard. It was not so much a mask but a beard shield.”

He believes the product has caused beards to become “a statement, part of how men carry about themselves.”

Andrews’ colleague, Jaiye Melville, said since he began using Beard Boss’ products, he has seen a significant change in the health and appearance of his beard.

“When I pass, people would say, ‘I love how your beard is looking.’ And the women will tend to smell it because the product has these unique fragrances,” he said.

Melville told Newsday he has no regrets.

“So far, a number of people, when they see me, will ask ‘Jaiye, how yuh beard looking so? What product are you using? I would tell them none other than the Beard Boss. And I would tell them where to get it.”

He said the product not only helps to generate growth but also gives the beard a healthy, nourishing look.

Melville described Andrews as an innovator and mentor.

“In these times where a lot of young people complain about the lack of opportunity and look forward to getting a government work or a morning work, Akeil would have opened the eyes of a lot of people, exposing the fact that there is opportunity where you think there is none.”

He said Beard Boss started as a dream.

“But Akeil has brought that dream to fruition. And today, it is of an international standard. So I think he stands as an inspiration not just to the young men but young people on the island.

“Young people just need to look at themselves and harness their true potential. Once they dream big, anything can happen. Akeil has hit the mark and he has a long way to go.”