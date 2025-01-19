2 gunned down in Belmont

- File photo

The country has recorded its second double homicide for the year after the overnight shooting deaths of a teenager and a 53-year-old man in Belmont.

Initial reports say Steven Chunesingh, 19, and Thomas Jones died at the scene on Collins Road around midnight on Sunday. Residents heard gunshots and later found one victim outside a pickup van, while the other was found inside the vehicle.

Their deaths have brought the murder toll to 17 for the year.

This is the second double murder in 2025. On January 9, around 7.15 pm, attorney Kumari Baksh, 60, and her husband, Nasheed Baksh, 67, were killed in what is believed to be a home invasion.

Nasheed, who worked as a law clerk, was found bound in the living room of their home on Guatapajaro Road, off Caratal Road, Cumuto.

Kumari’s body was discovered in a bedroom on the first floor.

This is a developing story.