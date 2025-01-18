Suspect found unresponsive in Chaguanas police cell

People entering the Chaguanas District Health Facility. File photo by Angelo Marcelle -

A 24-year-old woman was found unresponsive in a cell at the Chaguanas police station on the night of January 17.

The woman of Salvary Road in Las Lomas had been detained for questioning for a robbery offence.

Police said around 8.30 pm, a policewoman went to check on the suspect and noticed a red long-sleeved top wrapped around her neck.

The officer called out to the suspect, who did not respond, police said.

She alerted her colleagues and, on opening the cell, found the suspect on the ground.

>

With the assistance of other officers, the police took her in a marked police van to the Chaguanas district health facility.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who needs help or thinks about harming themselves can call Lifeline (24-hour hotline) at 800-5588, 866- 5433 or 220-3636.

In case of an emergency (attempted suicide), people can call 990, 811 or 999.