New UK high commissioner presents credentials

Jon Mark Dean, high commissioner-designate of UK to TT, presents his credentials to President Christine Kangaloo on January 16 at President's House, St Ann's. - Photo courtesy President's House

JON MARK DEAN, the new UK High Commissioner has arrived in Trinidad and Tobago.

He presented his credentials to President Christine Kangaloo on January 16 at President's House, St Ann's.

A post on the Office of the President's Facebook page said Kangaloo welcomed Dean and his wife Olga to TT and wished him the best in his new post.

Dean met Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne earlier in the day.

Former high commissioner to TT Harriet Cross has been appointed the Governor of Montserrat and will begin her duties in April.

