Cooper, James shine as Khary Pierre XI dominate in Red Force trial match

Tobago cricketer Joshua James -

The Khary Pierre XI opened up a huge lead on the third day of the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force day/night four-day trial match versus the Jyd Goolie XI at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva on January 17.

By press time, batting a second time, the Pierre XI had opened up a 398-run lead, with top-order batsman Cephas Cooper closing in on three figures.

The Pierre XI made 331 in their first innings, with Cooper (71), Joshua James (74) and Mbeki Joseph (70) all hitting fifties. In reply, the Goolie XI limped to 135 for eight at the end of the second day's play, before being bundled out for a meagre 150 early on day three – handing the Pierre XI a huge 181-run lead.

Middle-order batsman Shatrughan Rambaran top-scored for the Goolie XI with 46 not out, with openers Jordan Warner and Vikash Mohan scoring 27 and 22 respectively. James was in the action once more as the strapping allrounder led the way with figures of three for 21, with captain Pierre picking up two for eight.

The Pierre XI wasted little time in strengthening their footing in the match, with openers Kamil Pooran (50 off 81 balls) and Isaiah Rajah (38 off 51 balls) getting them off to a solid start in the second innings with a 67-run partnership.

>

Pooran got to his fifty during a 66-run stand for the second wicket with Cooper, who made his way to 83 not out off 109 balls by the end of the second session.

From 133 for one at one stage, the Pierre XI had a blip as they lost three wickets for 47 runs to slip to 180 for four, with Justyn Gangoo, Justin Joseph, Abdul-Raheem Toppin and Aneal Rooplal all among the wickets.

Cooper was losing partners at a steady rate and another wicket fell when Joseph (seven) was caught at the wicket off Rambaran to leave the Pierre XI on 211 for five. The Pierre XI took their score to 217 for five before the second session came to an end.

The trial match will conclude on January 18.

Summarised Scores:

KHARY PIERRE XI – 331 (Joshua James 74, Cephas Cooper 71, Mbeki Joseph 70; Justyn Gangoo 3/26, Vikash Mohan 2/20) and 217/5 (C Cooper 83 not out, Kamil Pooran 50, Isaiah Rajah 38; Shatrughan Rambaran 1/12) vs JYD GOOLIE XI – 150 (S Rambaran 46, Jordan Warner 27, V Mohan 22; J James 3/21, Khary Pierre 2/8).