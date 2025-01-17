Brian Lewis to walk 26.2 miles for Olympians, laments flagman's absence

Former TTOC president Brian Lewis (centre) appraoches the finish line of the 2018 T&T international marathon. - File photo

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) immediate past president Brian Lewis continues to walk the extra mile for the nation’s elite athletes who aspire to win Olympic gold.

For the 11th consecutive year, Lewis will make the grueling trek from St Mary’s Junction in Freeport to Harvard Club House in Port of Spain, in the early hours of January 19, with the sole intention of helping raise funds for the TTOC Gold Foundation (formerly 10 Golds by 2024 Athlete Welfare and Preparation Fund).

Lewis started this fundraising initiative as TTOC president in 2015 as part of the now cancelled TT International Marathon.

Despite the cancellation of the marathon this year, Lewis stood firm to his cause and will once again, cover the 26.2 mile distance.

“The overall intention from the Athlete Welfare and Preparation Fund, to now the TTOC Gold Foundation, is the same. We want to continue to provide transformative investment into the youth, young people and athletes who aspire to win Olympic gold, and to give them a brighter financial future and economic dignity,” Lewis said.

For the 2025 edition of the rebranded #Goin4Gold, Lewis expected around 50-75 walkers, but with the new inclusion of walkers being allowed to join along the way once registered, the number of walkers has already crossed 100.

Lewis’ walking team usually comprises athletes, coaches and administrators from varying sporting disciplines.

This year, Lewis said, it will be a bitter-sweet occasion, after the August 2024 passing of the iconic flagman Joey “Posh” Richardson, who was a fixture on his walking team.

“Joey was there from day one. Joey, Ramona Pittman, the Bryce brothers and crew, over the years, they always came in at a particular point when spirits – physically and otherwise – were flagging.

"It was always something that you could depend on, that Joey and his group would come in around Curepe, and we looked forward to that because they brought a vibe.

“It lifted us physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually, to get to the finish line. It will be strange for me, for all of us. I will be expecting to see Joey, but he will not be there. He was a true patriot and would want us to have the same energy and same vibe as we come along,”

In 2023, Lewis was hospitalised for dehydration and exhaustion after completing the challenging distance. After a couple days of rest, he recovered. He went on to complete the distance once more in 2024.

“I’ve had to make certain adjustments after the medical emergency in the 2023 marathon. It was a scary moment for my family and friends. But I’ve always been responsible with my medicals. What it has highlighted is the importance of ensuring we provide and prioritise the safety and welfare of the participants,” he said.

Joining Lewis this year will be his regular team, the self-proclaimed Originals, which include mixed martial arts coach Bharat Ramoutar, pilot and captain Andy Cheekes, former councillor Samuel Sankar, Raymond Sambrano, Anton LaFond, Olympian Roger Daniel and former national boxer Michael Alexander.

Representatives from the TTOC, Puma, First Citizens, TT Coast Guard among others will also join Lewis on his journey.