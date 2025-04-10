CWI CEO pleased with Grenada Cricket Stadium upgrades

CWI CEO Chris Dehring, from right, along with Grenada's Minister of Sport Delma Thomas, CWI president Dr Kishore Shallow and director of cricket at CWI Miles Bascombe, during a tour of the Grenada National Cricket Stadium. - Photo courtesy CWI

ST GEORGE’S: Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO Chris Dehring has commended the government of Grenada for its ongoing upgrades to the Grenada National Cricket Stadium, which is preparing to host West Indies versus Australia from July 3-7. This highly-anticipated Test match marks the grand return of international cricket to the island.

Dehring, along with CWI president Dr Kishore Shallow and director of cricket Miles Bascombe, toured the venue on April 2. They were guided by Delma Thomas, Minister of Sport in Grenada, who provided insights into the upgrades taking place.

After the tour, Dehring said he was satisfied with the facility’s progress, saying, “The government of Grenada’s investment in this venue is commendable on multiple levels. Quality infrastructure is essential not only for maintaining high standards of play, but also for enhancing the overall fan experience. Given that, I’m very pleased with the ongoing rehabilitation efforts. The work being done is of a high standard, and I’m satisfied with the facility’s condition at this stage.”

He further said, “Once the lights are in place, this facility could become a key venue for day/night Test cricket in the future, adding a new dimension to international matches in Grenada. I must also share (that) these are some of the most impressive screens I've seen anywhere in the world."

With these improvements, Grenada is reinforcing its position as a leading cricketing destination in the region, ready to welcome back international cricket at the highest level.

