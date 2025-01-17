Appeal Court pays tribute to slain special prosecutor

Pallbearers carry the body of special prosecutor Randall Hector at his funeral at the University of the Southern Caribbean in Maracas, St Joseph on January 9. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE COURT of Appeal has paid a heartfelt tribute to slain special prosecutor Randall Hector.

At the first hearing of a criminal law appeal, for 2025, by the Appeal Court’s east panel, on January 17, Justice Gillian Lucky recognised Hector's exceptional contributions to the justice system.

Sharing the judge's sentiments were Justices of Appeal Malcolm Holdip and Carla Brown-Antoine.

Lucky said, "Mr Randall Hector was an outstanding attorney who always displayed respect and professionalism in every courtroom in which he appeared.

“His unwavering commitment to justice and his ability to handle the complexities of the law set an extremely high standard. Mr Hector approached each case with meticulous attention and a deep sense of responsibility, ensuring that the voices of those he represented were heard and valued."

Lucky recognised Hector’s “wisdom, fairness, respect and professionalism,” adding that, “His presence brought a sense of dignity to our proceedings.”

Lucky said Hector's dedication to justice and his exemplary professionalism would serve as a beacon for future generations of legal professionals.

"This court extends its heartfelt gratitude for Mr Hector's years of dedicated service. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of legal professionals. We are grateful for the profound impact he made in his profession."

Hector, a former prosecutor at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the former head of the legal department for the elite spy agency, Strategic Services Agency, was killed on December 31, 2024. He was shot multiple times in front of his wife and children outside the Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Stanmore Avenue, Port of Spain, where he had delivered a New Year’s Eve sermon.