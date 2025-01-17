Agriculture Ministry: No millipede infestation in TT

The Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries. - Photo courtesy MALF's Facebook page

The Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries (MALF) is assuring there is not a millipede infestation in the country, contrary to media reports last week.

A release from the ministry said the information circulating pertains to an infestation in Grenada.

It said millipedes are naturally occurring in tropical environments, thriving in moist habitats or areas with high humidity. However, while these conditions, which are typical during periods of prolonged rainfall, can lead to millipede outbreaks, the ministry said it can confirm there is no evidence of any such infestation happening in Trinidad and Tobago at this time.

"MALF remains vigilant in monitoring pest and environmental conditions throughout the country."

It said should any significant issues arise, the ministry will take the necessary actions to mitigate their impact and keep the public duly informed.

For further inquiries or updates, it is advised to refer to official communications from the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries.